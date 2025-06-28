How to beat Crowned Sword Zacian raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Published Jun 28, 2025 20:06 GMT
Pokemon GO Crowned Sword Zacian raid guide
Pokemon GO Crowned Sword Zacian raid guide (Image via TPC)

To defeat Crowned Sword Zacian raids in Pokemon GO, you must use super-effective counters and follow a plan. The offensive behemoth will be available in 5-star raids from 10 am to 6 pm local time on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Make sure to raid during this time, either in person or remotely, if you wish to collect Crowned Sword energy required to utilize Behemoth Blade inside and outside battles.

This article covers the best counters to take down Crowned Sword Zacian raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Crowned Sword Zacian raids

The top counters to use against Zacian's crowned forms are:

  • Mega Charizard Y (Fire)
  • Primal Groudon (Ground)

Crowned Sword Zacian (Image via TPC)
Here are the top counters of each type you can use:

Fire-type counters to Crowned Sword Zacian

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow BlazikenFire SpinBlast Burn
Mega Charizard Y or XFire SpinBlast Burn
Shadow HeatranFire SpinMagma Storm
Shadow ChandelureFire SpinOverheat
ReshiramFire FangFusion Flare
Ground-type counters to Crowned Sword Zacian

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Primal/Regular/Shadow GroudonMud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega/Shadow GarchompMud ShotEarth Power
Therian Forme LandorusMud ShotSandsear Storm
Shadow RhyperiorMud SlapEarthquake
Shadow ExcadrillMud Slap
Scorching Sands
Shadow MamoswineMud Slap
High Horsepower
Can you solo defeat Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO?

No, it is impossible to take down Crowned Sword Zacian as a solo raider.

What are Crowned Sword Zacian's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

  • Fire
  • Ground

Resistances:

  • Dark
  • Fairy
  • Flying
  • Grass
  • Ice
  • Normal
  • Poison
  • Psychic
  • Rock
  • Bug
  • Dragon

Shiny odds from Crowned Sword Zacian raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Crowned Sword Zacian (Image via TPC)
There is a 1-in-20 or 5% chance that you will encounter Shiny Zacian once you win these raid battles.

100% CP from Crowned Sword Zacian raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, Zacian can be encountered at a maximum CP of 2,188. Cloudy weather will boost its encounter level by five, giving you a hundo, which will have 2,735 CP.

The creature can be encountered at the following CP ranges:

  • No weather boost: 2,100-2,188 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,625-2,735 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Crowned Sword Zacian stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 67,864
  • Attack: 332
  • Defense: 240
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Air Slash
  • Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Play Rough, Giga Impact, and Behemoth Blade
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

