How to beat Crowned Sword Zacian raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To defeat Crowned Sword Zacian raids in Pokemon GO, you must use super-effective counters and follow a plan. The offensive behemoth will be available in 5-star raids from 10 am to 6 pm local time on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Make sure to raid during this time, either in person or remotely, if you wish to collect Crowned Sword energy required to utilize Behemoth Blade inside and outside battles.

This article covers the best counters to take down Crowned Sword Zacian raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Crowned Sword Zacian raids

The top counters to use against Zacian's crowned forms are:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire)

Primal Groudon (Ground)

Crowned Sword Zacian (Image via TPC)

Here are the top counters of each type you can use:

Fire-type counters to Crowned Sword Zacian

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y or X Fire Spin Blast Burn Shadow Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare

Ground-type counters to Crowned Sword Zacian

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Primal/Regular/Shadow Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades Mega/Shadow Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Therian Forme Landorus Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Shadow Rhyperior Mud Slap Earthquake Shadow Excadrill Mud Slap Scorching Sands Shadow Mamoswine Mud Slap High Horsepower

Can you solo defeat Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO?

No, it is impossible to take down Crowned Sword Zacian as a solo raider.

What are Crowned Sword Zacian's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

Fire

Ground

Resistances:

Dark

Fairy

Flying

Grass

Ice

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Rock

Bug

Dragon

Shiny odds from Crowned Sword Zacian raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Crowned Sword Zacian (Image via TPC)

There is a 1-in-20 or 5% chance that you will encounter Shiny Zacian once you win these raid battles.

100% CP from Crowned Sword Zacian raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, Zacian can be encountered at a maximum CP of 2,188. Cloudy weather will boost its encounter level by five, giving you a hundo, which will have 2,735 CP.

The creature can be encountered at the following CP ranges:

No weather boost: 2,100-2,188 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,100-2,188 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,625-2,735 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Crowned Sword Zacian stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 67,864

67,864 Attack: 332

332 Defense: 240

240 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Air Slash

Metal Claw and Air Slash Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Play Rough, Giga Impact, and Behemoth Blade

