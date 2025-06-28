Pokemon GO Hero's Journey Special Research: GO Fest 2025 tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global ticket nets you the Hero's Journey Special Research that provides Crowned Sword/Shield Energy as rewards, among other things. This is a branched questline, with players having to choose between the Crowned Sword and the Crowned Shield journeys after completing step 1.
The ticket also gets you access to the Full Steam Ahead Special Research. Completing it provides you with an encounter with Volcanion, the Steam Pokemon. Additionally, the event has GO Fest 2025 Global Field Research and Collection Challenges for free for everyone to participate in.
How to complete Hero's Journey Special Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 1 of 6)
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Fast TM
- Use a Fast TM - 1x Charged TM
- Use a Charged TM - 3x Potion
- Rewards: 2025x Stardust, 3x Super Potion, 2025 XP
If you are wondering which way you should go, check out Crowned Sword or Crowned Shield: Which path to choose in Hero's Journey (Pokemon GO Fest Jersey City Special Research).
Choose Crowned Sword Journey
GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 2 of 6)
- Make 5 Nice Throws - 5x Zacian Candy
- Power up Fairy-type Pokemon 5 times - 1000x Stardust
- Earn 5000 Stardust - 3x Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 3x Premium Battle Pass, Frigibax encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry
GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 3 of 6)
- Catch 3 Steel-type Pokemon - 3x Hyper Potion
- Battle in 2 raids - 3x Max Revive
- Earn 10000 Stardust - 1000x Stardust
- Rewards: 5x Zacian Candy XL, 25x Zacian Candy, 2x Premium Battle Pass
GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 4 of 6)
- Win 2 raids - 3x Rare Candy
- Power up Steel-type Pokemon 10 times - 3x Max Potion
- Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 3x Razz Berry
- Rewards: 500x Crowned Sword Energy, Skiddo encounter, 1x Max Mushroom
GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 5 of 6)
- Earn 2 Candies exploring with a Fairy-type Pokemon as your buddy - Crowned Sword Energy
- Change Zacian's Form - 1x Max Particle Pack
- Win 2 Max Battles - 1000x Stardust
- Rewards: 2025x Stardust, 5x Zacian Sticker, 2025 XP
GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 6 of 6)
- Claim Reward - 2025 XP
- Claim Reward - 2025 Stardust
- Claim Reward - 2025 XP
- Rewards: 5x Zacian Candy XL, GO Fest 2025 Pose, 25x Zacian Candy
Choose Crowned Shield Journey
GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 2 of 6)
- Make 5 Nice Throws - 5x Zamazenta Candy
- Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 5 times - 1000x Stardust
- Earn 5000 Stardust - 3x Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 3x Premium Battle Pass, Frigibax encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry
GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 3 of 6)
- Catch 3 Steel-type Pokemon - 3x Hyper Potion
- Battle in 2 raids - 3x Max Revive
- Earn 10000 Stardust - 1000x Stardust
- Rewards: 5x Zamazenta Candy XL, 25x Zamazenta Candy, 2x Premium Battle Pass
GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 4 of 6)
- Win 2 raids - 3x Rare Candy
- Power up Steel-type Pokemon 10 times - 3x Max Potion
- Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 3x Razz Berry
- Rewards: 500x Crowned Shield Energy, Skiddo encounter, 1x Max Mushroom
GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 5 of 6)
- Earn 2 Candies exploring with a Fairy-type Pokemon as your buddy - Crowned Shield Energy
- Change Zamazenta's Form - 1x Max Particle Pack
- Win 2 Max Battles - 1000x Stardust
- Rewards: 2025x Stardust, 5x Zamazenta Sticker, 2025 XP
GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 6 of 6)
- Claim Reward - 2025 XP
- Claim Reward - 2025 Stardust
- Claim Reward - 2025 XP
- Rewards: 5x Zamazenta Candy XL, GO Fest 2025 Pose, 25x Zamazenta Candy
