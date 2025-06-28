Pokemon GO Hero's Journey Special Research: GO Fest 2025 tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global ticket nets you the Hero's Journey Special Research that provides Crowned Sword/Shield Energy as rewards, among other things. This is a branched questline, with players having to choose between the Crowned Sword and the Crowned Shield journeys after completing step 1.

The ticket also gets you access to the Full Steam Ahead Special Research. Completing it provides you with an encounter with Volcanion, the Steam Pokemon. Additionally, the event has GO Fest 2025 Global Field Research and Collection Challenges for free for everyone to participate in.

How to complete Hero's Journey Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 1 of 6)

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Fast TM

Use a Fast TM - 1x Charged TM

Use a Charged TM - 3x Potion

Rewards: 2025x Stardust, 3x Super Potion, 2025 XP

If you are wondering which way you should go, check out Crowned Sword or Crowned Shield: Which path to choose in Hero's Journey (Pokemon GO Fest Jersey City Special Research).

Choose Crowned Sword Journey

GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 2 of 6)

Make 5 Nice Throws - 5x Zacian Candy

Power up Fairy-type Pokemon 5 times - 1000x Stardust

Earn 5000 Stardust - 3x Pinap Berry

Rewards: 3x Premium Battle Pass, Frigibax encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry

GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 3 of 6)

Catch 3 Steel-type Pokemon - 3x Hyper Potion

Battle in 2 raids - 3x Max Revive

Earn 10000 Stardust - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: 5x Zacian Candy XL, 25x Zacian Candy, 2x Premium Battle Pass

GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 4 of 6)

Win 2 raids - 3x Rare Candy

Power up Steel-type Pokemon 10 times - 3x Max Potion

Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 3x Razz Berry

Rewards: 500x Crowned Sword Energy, Skiddo encounter, 1x Max Mushroom

GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 5 of 6)

Earn 2 Candies exploring with a Fairy-type Pokemon as your buddy - Crowned Sword Energy

Change Zacian's Form - 1x Max Particle Pack

Win 2 Max Battles - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: 2025x Stardust, 5x Zacian Sticker, 2025 XP

GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 6 of 6)

Claim Reward - 2025 XP

Claim Reward - 2025 Stardust

Claim Reward - 2025 XP

Rewards: 5x Zacian Candy XL, GO Fest 2025 Pose, 25x Zacian Candy

Choose Crowned Shield Journey

GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 2 of 6)

Make 5 Nice Throws - 5x Zamazenta Candy

Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 5 times - 1000x Stardust

Earn 5000 Stardust - 3x Pinap Berry

Rewards: 3x Premium Battle Pass, Frigibax encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry

GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 3 of 6)

Catch 3 Steel-type Pokemon - 3x Hyper Potion

Battle in 2 raids - 3x Max Revive

Earn 10000 Stardust - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: 5x Zamazenta Candy XL, 25x Zamazenta Candy, 2x Premium Battle Pass

GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 4 of 6)

Win 2 raids - 3x Rare Candy

Power up Steel-type Pokemon 10 times - 3x Max Potion

Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 3x Razz Berry

Rewards: 500x Crowned Shield Energy, Skiddo encounter, 1x Max Mushroom

GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 5 of 6)

Earn 2 Candies exploring with a Fairy-type Pokemon as your buddy - Crowned Shield Energy

Change Zamazenta's Form - 1x Max Particle Pack

Win 2 Max Battles - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: 2025x Stardust, 5x Zamazenta Sticker, 2025 XP

GO Fest 2025: Hero's Journey (Step 6 of 6)

Claim Reward - 2025 XP

Claim Reward - 2025 Stardust

Claim Reward - 2025 XP

Rewards: 5x Zamazenta Candy XL, GO Fest 2025 Pose, 25x Zamazenta Candy

