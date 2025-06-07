Crowned Sword or Crowned Shield: Which path to choose in A Hero's Journey (Pokemon GO Fest Global Special Research)

Ticketed players in Osaka, Jersey City, Paris, and the global event will have access to the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Special Research, titled Hero's Journey. It has two branches: Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield. In this six-part quest, choosing the former gives you Zacian-themed rewards, while the latter gives you Zamazenta-themed ones.

Ad

Your choice ultimately comes down to the Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO debate. The global event also allows you to collect Sword and Shield energy via raids. However, the path you choose in the Hero's Journey Special Research in Pokemon GO will determine which one you get more easily

Pokemon GO Fest Global Special Research (Hero's Journey): Differences in the rewards

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Crowned Sword track

30 x Zacian Candy (5 in stage 2 and 25 in stage 4)

Zacian encounter

1,000 Crowned Sword Energy

6 x Zacian Candy XL (5 in stage 4 and 1 in stage 6)

Crowned Shield track

30 x Zamazenta Candy (5 in stage 2 and 25 in stage 4)

Zamazenta encounter

1,000 Crowned Sword Energy

6 x Zamazenta Candy XL (5 in stage 4 and 1 in stage 6)

The choice you make in this Research will determine which Gen VIII legendary you will get early access to.

Also read: How to beat Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Ad

Conclusion: Which path is the better choice in Pokemon GO Fest Global Special Research (Hero's Journey)?

For better or for worse, there is no direct answer to which path is better for this Research. Crowned Sword Zacian is the best at cutting through enemies with its phenomenal attack stat and access to Behemoth Blade. On the other hand, Crowned Sword Zamazenta with Behemoth Bash is a much more versatile pick, which can generate excellent results in both PvP and PvE.

Ad

If you do not plan on participating in GO Fest Global, where Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield Energy will be available from raids, choose the latter path in the GO Fest Global Special Research.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨