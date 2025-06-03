Is Crowned Sword Zacian with Behemoth Blade good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Crowned Sword Zacian with Behemoth Blade made its Pokemon GO debut during GO Fest 2025. It can be obtained by transforming Zacian Hero Form, which knows the Charged Attack Iron Head, into its Crowned Sword form. The creature with this exclusive move will be available to trainers worldwide starting June 28, 2025, after initial appearances in Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris.

Behemoth Blade is a Steel-type Charged Attack. In PvE, it has a base 200 power and requires 100 energy to use. It also has a 3.5-second cooldown period. In PvP, it deals 100 damage for 55 energy and doesn't have any drawbacks.

This article discusses the viability of using Crowned Sword Zacian with Behemoth Blade in Pokemon GO.

Is Crowned Sword Zacian with Behemoth Blade worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Behemoth Blade on Crowned Sword Zacian crushes the Master League meta. Thanks to the user's sky-high attack stat and the boost it gets from STAB, the move hits super hard even when it hits neutrally.

Zacian has an over 50% win rate in all even-shielded scenarios. Give it a slight energy advantage or a shield advantage, and it can run away with the game. Master League enthusiasts must either have Crowned Sword Zacian on their team or a plan to counter it.

Is Crowned Sword Zacian with Behemoth Blade worth using in Pokemon GO Gyms and raids?

Behemoth Blade Crowned Sword Zacian is definitely worth using in PvE. It cannot defend Gyms, but it can be used as an attacker. It is the second-best Steel-type attacker, trailing only behind Crowned Shield Zamazenta.

Note that Zacian deals more damage per second, but its counterpart has higher overall damage output because it can stick around longer on the battlefield.

How to get Crowned Sword Zacian with Behemoth Blade in Pokemon GO

To get Crowned Sword Zacian that knows Behemoth Blade, follow these steps:

Get a Zacian that knows Iron Head.

Collect 1,000 Crowned Sword Energy.

Transform Zacian from Hero to Crowned Sword form.

After following this process once, you can transform Zacian as many times as you want without using energy.

You can check out our Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO comparison.

