Is Crowned Shield Zamazenta with Behemoth Bash good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Crowned Shield Zamazenta with Behemoth Bash debuts during 2025's GO Fest events. It was first available at the in-person events in Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris. Players in other parts of the world will get access to it starting June 29, 2025.

Behemoth Bash is a Steel-type Charged Attack in Pokemon GO. In PvE, it is a 125-damage-for-50-energy attack that has a 1.5-second cooldown. In PvP, it deals 80 damage for 45 energy.

This article covers the viability of using Crowned Shield Zamazenta with Behemoth Bash in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.

Is Crowned Shield Zamazenta with Behemoth Bash worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Behemoth Bash Crowned Shield Zamazenta is definitely worth using in Pokemon GO's Master League. Although it is not as powerful as Crowned Sword Zacian with Behemoth Blade, it is much more versatile, as it can run either Metal Claw or Ice Fang, taking down a wide range of threats.

Zamazenta's Crowned form has excellent results across the board, boasting over 50% win rate in all even-shielded scenarios. It even has the bulk to outlast negative matchups. For example, it beats both Groudon and Kyogre in 2-2 shields when it has Ice Fang equipped.

Is Crowned Shield Zamazenta with Behemoth Bash worth using in Pokemon GO Gyms and raids?

Behemoth Bash Crowned Zamazenta is the best Steel-type attacker in the game. It makes powerhouses like Dusk Mane Necrozma with Sunsteel Strike, Shadow Metagross, and Shadow Dialga look weak. It even beats Zacian in terms of overall damage output. Even the unreleased Mega Metagross is unable to match up to Zamazenta.

How to get Crowned Shield Zamazenta with Behemoth Bash in Pokemon GO

To get Crowned Shield Zamazenta that knows Behemoth Bash, follow these steps:

Get a Zamazenta that knows Iron Head.

Collect 1,000 Crowned Shield Energy.

Transform Zamazenta from Hero to Crowned Shield form.

This transformation consumes energy only once. Subsequently, you can switch between forms without worrying about running out of this resource.

You can check out our Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO comparison.

