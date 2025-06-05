How to beat Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To defeat Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO, you need to use the best counters that exploit its weaknesses. The creature will be available to challenge for trainers around the world from 6 am local time to 9 pm local time on June 7 and 8, 2025.

Up to 40 trainers, each working with a team of three Pokemon can participate in these fights. It will cost you 800 MP to enter these fights. If you wish to enter remotely, you can do so using a Remote Raid Pass in addition to the regulat Max Particle cost.

This article outlines the weaknesses and the best counters for Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best counters to use against Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Tanks and healers

Defender Fast Move Key Skill Notes Dynamax Blissey Pound Level 3 Max Spirit Relobby if Cinderace has Focus Blast Gigantamax/Dynamax Gengar Shadow Claw Level 3 Max Guard Particularly useful if Cinderace has Focus Blast Gigantamax/Dynamax Blastoise Water Gun Level 3 Max Guard + Level 3 Max Attack Relobby if Cinderace has Focus Blast Dynamax Charizard Dragon Breath Level 3 Max Attack Best against double Fire Cinderace

Dynamax Zapdos Thunder Shock Level 3 Max Guard Particularly useful if Cinderace has Focus Blast Dynamax Snorlax Lick Level 3 Max Spirit Relobby if Cinderace has Focus Blast Dynamax Greedent Mud Shot Level 3 Max Spirit Relobby if Cinderace has Focus Blast

Attackers

Attacker Fast Move Key Skill Gigantamax Kingler Metal Claw Level 3 Max Attack Dynamax Inteleon Water Gun Level 3 Max Attack Dynamax Excadrill Mud Shot Level 3 Max Attack Rapid Strike Urshifu Waterfall Level 3 Max Attack Dynamax Kingler Bubble Level 3 Max Attack Gigantamax Blastoise Water Gun Level 3 Max Attack

Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles

The best team to use against G-Max Cinderace in Max Battles includes Dynamax Blissey, Dynamax Charizard, and Gigantamax Kingler. A key aspect of finding success with this team is that you must avoid Cinderace with Focus Blast, as the move deals way too much damage.

Gigantamax Cinderace in the anime (Image via TPC)

Lead with Blissey and charge up your energy bar with Pound. For the initial Dynamax phases, attack with G-Max Kingler. Once Blissey starts getting to yellow health, heal it. Make sure that your Kingler is alive till the end, as it is the main source of damage. Charizard with Dragon Breath and Max Wyrmwind can close out the fight in the end.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Cinderace weaknesses and resistances

Type

Fire

Weaknesses

Water

Ground

Rock

Resistances

Fire

Steel

Grass

Bug

Ice

Fairy

Shiny odds from Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles cannot lead to shiny encounters in Pokemon GO as of June 2025 (Image via TPC)

Cinderace's shiny form is currently not available in Pokemon GO. It is unlikely that it will be released before a Community Day event in 2025.

Gigantamax Cinderace 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Gigantamax Cinderace's Hundo CP is as follows:

No weather boost: 1,724 CP

The creature can be found at the following CP range:

No weather boost: 1,646 CP to 1,724 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Gigantamax Cinderace in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Attack: 238

238 Defense: 163

163 Stamina: 190

190 Fast Attacks: Tackle and Fire Spin

Tackle and Fire Spin Max Moves: G-Max Fireball (Fire-type)

G-Max Fireball (Fire-type) Charged Attacks: Flame Charge, Flamethrower, and Focus Blast

Flame Charge, Flamethrower, and Focus Blast Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL

