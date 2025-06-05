How to beat Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To defeat Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO, you need to use the best counters that exploit its weaknesses. The creature will be available to challenge for trainers around the world from 6 am local time to 9 pm local time on June 7 and 8, 2025.
Up to 40 trainers, each working with a team of three Pokemon can participate in these fights. It will cost you 800 MP to enter these fights. If you wish to enter remotely, you can do so using a Remote Raid Pass in addition to the regulat Max Particle cost.
This article outlines the weaknesses and the best counters for Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO.
Best counters to use against Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO
Tanks and healers
Attackers
Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles
The best team to use against G-Max Cinderace in Max Battles includes Dynamax Blissey, Dynamax Charizard, and Gigantamax Kingler. A key aspect of finding success with this team is that you must avoid Cinderace with Focus Blast, as the move deals way too much damage.
Lead with Blissey and charge up your energy bar with Pound. For the initial Dynamax phases, attack with G-Max Kingler. Once Blissey starts getting to yellow health, heal it. Make sure that your Kingler is alive till the end, as it is the main source of damage. Charizard with Dragon Breath and Max Wyrmwind can close out the fight in the end.
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Cinderace weaknesses and resistances
Type
- Fire
Weaknesses
- Water
- Ground
- Rock
Resistances
- Fire
- Steel
- Grass
- Bug
- Ice
- Fairy
Shiny odds from Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO
Cinderace's shiny form is currently not available in Pokemon GO. It is unlikely that it will be released before a Community Day event in 2025.
Gigantamax Cinderace 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)
Gigantamax Cinderace's Hundo CP is as follows:
- No weather boost: 1,724 CP
The creature can be found at the following CP range:
- No weather boost: 1,646 CP to 1,724 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Gigantamax Cinderace in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
- Attack: 238
- Defense: 163
- Stamina: 190
- Fast Attacks: Tackle and Fire Spin
- Max Moves: G-Max Fireball (Fire-type)
- Charged Attacks: Flame Charge, Flamethrower, and Focus Blast
- Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL
