  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to beat Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

How to beat Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jun 05, 2025 11:50 GMT
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battle guide (Image via TPC)

To defeat Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO, you need to use the best counters that exploit its weaknesses. The creature will be available to challenge for trainers around the world from 6 am local time to 9 pm local time on June 7 and 8, 2025.

Up to 40 trainers, each working with a team of three Pokemon can participate in these fights. It will cost you 800 MP to enter these fights. If you wish to enter remotely, you can do so using a Remote Raid Pass in addition to the regulat Max Particle cost.

This article outlines the weaknesses and the best counters for Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best counters to use against Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Tanks and healers

also-read-trending Trending
DefenderFast MoveKey SkillNotes
Dynamax BlisseyPoundLevel 3 Max Spirit
Relobby if Cinderace has Focus Blast
Gigantamax/Dynamax GengarShadow ClawLevel 3 Max Guard
Particularly useful if Cinderace has Focus Blast
Gigantamax/Dynamax BlastoiseWater GunLevel 3 Max Guard + Level 3 Max Attack
Relobby if Cinderace has Focus Blast
Dynamax CharizardDragon BreathLevel 3 Max AttackBest against double Fire Cinderace
Dynamax ZapdosThunder ShockLevel 3 Max Guard
Particularly useful if Cinderace has Focus Blast
Dynamax SnorlaxLickLevel 3 Max Spirit
Relobby if Cinderace has Focus Blast
Dynamax GreedentMud ShotLevel 3 Max Spirit
Relobby if Cinderace has Focus Blast

Attackers

AttackerFast MoveKey Skill
Gigantamax KinglerMetal ClawLevel 3 Max Attack
Dynamax InteleonWater GunLevel 3 Max Attack
Dynamax ExcadrillMud ShotLevel 3 Max Attack
Rapid Strike UrshifuWaterfallLevel 3 Max Attack
Dynamax KinglerBubbleLevel 3 Max Attack
Gigantamax BlastoiseWater GunLevel 3 Max Attack

Also read: Dynamax Attacker tier list

Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles

The best team to use against G-Max Cinderace in Max Battles includes Dynamax Blissey, Dynamax Charizard, and Gigantamax Kingler. A key aspect of finding success with this team is that you must avoid Cinderace with Focus Blast, as the move deals way too much damage.

Gigantamax Cinderace in the anime (Image via TPC)
Gigantamax Cinderace in the anime (Image via TPC)

Lead with Blissey and charge up your energy bar with Pound. For the initial Dynamax phases, attack with G-Max Kingler. Once Blissey starts getting to yellow health, heal it. Make sure that your Kingler is alive till the end, as it is the main source of damage. Charizard with Dragon Breath and Max Wyrmwind can close out the fight in the end.

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Cinderace weaknesses and resistances

Type

  • Fire

Weaknesses

  • Water
  • Ground
  • Rock

Resistances

  • Fire
  • Steel
  • Grass
  • Bug
  • Ice
  • Fairy

Also read: How to vote for Pokemon GO August Community Day and which is the best pick?

Shiny odds from Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles cannot lead to shiny encounters in Pokemon GO as of June 2025 (Image via TPC)
Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battles cannot lead to shiny encounters in Pokemon GO as of June 2025 (Image via TPC)

Cinderace's shiny form is currently not available in Pokemon GO. It is unlikely that it will be released before a Community Day event in 2025.

Gigantamax Cinderace 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Gigantamax Cinderace's Hundo CP is as follows:

  • No weather boost: 1,724 CP

The creature can be found at the following CP range:

  • No weather boost: 1,646 CP to 1,724 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO comparison

Gigantamax Cinderace in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

  • Attack: 238
  • Defense: 163
  • Stamina: 190
  • Fast Attacks: Tackle and Fire Spin
  • Max Moves: G-Max Fireball (Fire-type)
  • Charged Attacks: Flame Charge, Flamethrower, and Focus Blast
  • Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications