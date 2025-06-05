How to vote for Pokemon GO August Community Day and which is the best pick?

Pokemon GO August Community Day for 2025 will bring back the beloved voting system to pick the hero of the event. The options announced by the developer are Frillish, Wimpod, Rookidee, and Lechonk. The event will take place on August 30, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time, and the voting for the same will take place from 6 pm PDT on Saturday, June 7 until 6 pm PDT on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

This article covers how you can vote for the August Community Day in Pokemon GO. It also delves into the best pick based on the creatures' PvP and PvE utility.

How to vote for Pokemon GO August Community Day

To vote for the Community Day feature for August 2025, you must visit the official Pokemon GO YouTube channel between 6 pm PDT on Saturday, June 7, and 6 pm PDT on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Each trainer will get one vote. However, ones with multiple YouTube accounts can circumvent this restriction and cast multiple votes for their choice. The results will be announced soon after the polling closes.

Best choice for August Community Day in Pokemon GO

Here are the most important details you need to know before choosing the best Community Day pick for August 2025:

Pokemon Shiny available? Candy required for final evolution Community Day move Frillish Yes 50 Poltergeist Rookidee No 125 Sky Attack (likely a typo, as Corviknight learns Sky Attack by default already) Lechonk Yes 50 Disarming Voice Wimpod Yes 400 Rock Slide

Rookidee and Wimpod emerge as the best choices. The former has only been around for a short while, and its shiny form hasn't been introduced to the game yet. The latter debuted in 2022, and its shiny is also available. However, the 400 Candy evolution cost makes it hard to get. Additionally, the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates have breathed new life into it.

If Corviknight were to gain Brave Bird instead of Sky Attack, it would really help boost the creature's position in the meta. While it sims strong right now, its performance doesn't translate as well into actual battles. The sheer power of Brave Bird will help Corviknight also deal damage — a department where it is currently lagging.

Rock Slide on Golisopod is also a highly viable option. Replacing X-Scissor with this Rock-type Charged Move gives the creature some excellent pickups, including Araquanid and Talonflame.

Corvinknight Candy will also come in handy to build a Dynamax/Gigantamax version of the creature to act as a tank. Golisopod has next to no PvE utility.

Considering both Corviknight and Golisopod have strong potential for success in the PvP and PvE arenas of Pokemon GO, you can vote for either Rookidee or Wimpod in the August Community Day poll in Pokemon GO.

