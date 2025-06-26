All Pokemon GO Crowned Energy codes [GO Fest 2025]

Pokemon GO players will get four sets of Promo Codes that will give them Crowned Energy before the GO Fest 2025 Global takes place. In total, you will be able to grab 100x Crowned Sword Energy and 100x Crowned Shield Energy using these codes. Moreover, these will count towards your total Crowned Energy collection that can be used to get a Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO.

In this article, we will list all the Crowned Energy codes that have been released so that you can claim them easily.

Note: We will update this article with more codes as they are released by the developer.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Crowned Energy codes for GO Fest 2025

There will be four Crowned Energy codes for the GO Fest 2025, and they are:

Code Reward WTQHZUTXMJY2U 50x Crowned Sword Energy TBA 50x Crowned Shield Energy TBA 50x Crowned Sword Energy TBA 50x Crowned Shield Energy

You can only redeem these codes at the official Niantic Redemption website. Sign in to your Pokemon GO account with your relevant platform and credentials, and then simply paste the code from the above table. The rewards will be sent directly to your Pokemon GO account, which you will receive once you open the game.

No expiration date has been set for these Pokemon GO Crowned Energy codes. That said, it is best to redeem them before the GO Fest 2025 Global ends on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM local time.

Uses of Crowned Energy in Pokemon GO

Use Crowned Energy to get the hero forms of Zamazenta and Zacian (Image via TPC)

You will need Crowned Energy to change the forms of Zamazenta and Zacian into their respective Crowned Shield and Sword hero forms. While the GO Fest Global 2025 is live, both the Crowned Legendary Pokemon will be available as raid bosses, and defeating them will also give you some Crowned Sword or Crowned Shield Energy.

To get a Crowned Sword Zacian or a Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO, you will need the following:

Crowned Sword Zacian: 1000x Crowned Sword Energy + Zacian that knows Charged Attack Iron Head

1000x Crowned Sword Energy + Zacian that knows Charged Attack Iron Head Crowned Shield Zamazenta: 1000x Crowned Shield Energy + Zamazenta that knows Charged Attack Iron Head

The Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global will be live on June 28 and June 29, 2025, and runs from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time on both days. During these two days, you need to stack up on the right amount of Crowned Energy to get the two hero legendaries respectively.

