How to get Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO is making its debut during Pokemon GO Fest 2025. To change Zacian's form, players will have to use a new form of energy added to the game called Crowned Sword Energy. Trainers attending GO Fest 2025 in-person events in Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris will have early access to this energy.

As for other players, they will be able to access Crowned Sword Energy once Pokemon GO Fest 2025: Global starts. This article will go in-depth on how and where players can catch Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO.

How to get Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO

Once you've have collected 1,000 Crowned Sword Energy, use it on a Hero of Many Battles Zacian that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head. This will turn it into Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO. It will also learn the move Behemoth Blade in place of Iron Head.

Crowned Sword Zacian in the anime (Image via TPC)

Trainers at Pokemon GO Fest 2025 can collect Crowned Sword Energy through branching Special Research obtainable at in-person events. The rest of the player base can collect this energy by defeating Crowned Sword Zacian in Raids or by completing ticketed Special Research.

Once you have changed Zacian to its Crowned Sword form, you can interchange between the two forms as much as you like without any further use of Crowned Sword Energy. However, while in its Crowned Sword form, Zacian cannot be transferred to Pokemon HOME.

Can Crowned Sword Zacian be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Crowned Sword Zacian and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

Yes, players will have a chance to catch a shiny Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO on its release. Additionally, players can use 1,000 Crowned Sword Energy on their own shiny Hero of Many Battles Zacian to turn it into a shiny Crowned Sword Zacian.

In 5-star Raids, Crowned Sword Zacian will have a 1 in 20 (or 5%) chance to be shiny.

