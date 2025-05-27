How to beat Dynamax Rookidee Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Dynamax Rookidee Max Battles in Pokemon GO have finally arrived. Not only did Rookidee feature as part of Pokemon GO's Max Mondays on May 26, 2025, but this tiny bird from Galar has also made its way to the regular Max Battle pool as well. Rookidee is a mono Flying-type Pokemon classified as a 1-Star Max Battle that will need 250 Max Particles to challenge.
This article will help you complete Dynamax Rookidee Max Battles in Pokemon GO. This will include information about the best counters to bring, whether or not it can be shiny, and what its Max CP will be for a 100% Rookidee.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Dynamax Rookidee Max Battles
Best tanks and healers
Best attackers
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list
Can you solo Dynamax Rookidee in Pokemon GO 1-star Max Battles?
Yes, it is extremely easy to defeat a Dynamax Rookidee Max Battle by yourself if you have even one of the appropriate counters.
Pokemon GO Dynamax Rookidee weaknesses and resistances
Rookidee is a mono Flying-type, with a weakness to Electric, Rock, and Ice. So the following Max moves are a decent choice to win a Dynamax Rookidee Max Battle:
- Max Rockfall (Rock-type)
- Max Lightning (Electric-type)
- Max Hailstorm (Ice-type)
- G-Max Resonance (Gigantamax Lapras' signature move)
- G-Max Stun Shock (Gigantamax Toxtricity's signature move)
Avoid using the following types as Rookidee resists them:
- Ground
- Fighting
- Bug
- Grass
For more information on Rookidee's offensive and defensive capabilities, try using our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Shiny odds from Dynamax Rookidee Max Battles in Pokemon GO
Unfortunately, Shiny Rookidee has not been released in Pokemon GO. So as of now, players cannot get a Shiny Rookidee from a Max Battle.
Dynamax Rookidee 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)
If players get a 100% CP, i.e., a hundo Rookidee from a Max Battle, its CP will be 380 without a weather boost. If a hundo Rookidee is caught in Windy weather, its CP will be 476.
This is the CP range that players can catch Dynamax Rookidee in Pokemon GO:
- No weather boost: 344 - 380 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Foggy): 430 - 476 CP CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Dynamax Rookidee in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
- Attack: 88
- Defense: 67
- Stamina: 116
- Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Sand Attack (Max Quake), Peck (Max Airstream), and Air Slash (Max Airstream)
- Charged Attacks: Payback and Sky Attack
- Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL
