How many successful raids are needed to get Crowned Sword Zacian and Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO?

The Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global will give all players a chance to obtain Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta on Saturday, June 28, 2025, and Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time. During this time on both days, both Crowned Shield Zamazenta and Crowned Sword Zacian will appear in 5-star raids. Defeating them will give you some Crowned Energy, which you can then use to get the hero forms of these Pokemon.

Ad

The amount of Crowned Energy that you get depends on various factors, like the total time taken during the raid and also the amount of damage that you have done. This article explains the minimum and maximum number of successful raids to get one Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta each in Pokemon GO.

Minimum and maximum number of raids to get Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

You will need to win a minimum of eight Crowned Sword Zacian raids and eight Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids to get one hero legendary of each type in Pokemon GO. As mentioned earlier, the amount of Crowned Energy that you get depends on how fast the entire raid was won, and how much damage you have contributed in the raid.

The minimum number mentioned above (eight) is based on the assumption that you had won each raid in the least amount of time, while also dealing a substantial amount of damage yourself to the raid bosses.

Ad

However, you might need to complete a maximum of 13 raids of each Hero Pokemon to amass enough Crowned Sword Energy and Crowned Shield Energy in Pokemon GO. If you take a lot of time to complete each raid, or if you do less damage, you will get a reduced number of Crowned Energy. As such, you will need to do more raids to get the required amount to get the hero forms.

Ad

On average, you are likely to receive 100-110 Crowned Energy per raid. Hence, the average number of raids that you need to complete will be 10 each for both Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO.

Read more - Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO: Which is better?

How much Crowned Energy do you need to get one Crowned Sword Zacian and one Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO?

Ad

To get one Crowned Sword Zacian, you will need 1000 Crowned Sword Energy in Pokemon GO. Similarly, you will need 1000 Crowned Shield Energy to get one Crowned Shield Zamazenta.

In both cases, your Zacian and Zamazenta must also know the Charged Attack Iron Head to use the Crowned Energy and gain their hero forms.

Also read - All Pokemon GO Crowned Energy codes [GO Fest 2025]

How much Crowned Energy do you get for completing Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Sword Zamazenta raids?

Ad

You will get a minimum of 80 Crowned Sword or Shield Energy from the Zacian Sword and Zamazenta Shield raids respectively in Pokemon GO. You will generally get this if the raid takes too long to complete, or if you do very less damage.

On the other hand, you can get as much as 140 Crowned Sword or Shield Energy per raid if you complete them very fast while also doing a lot of damage in Pokemon GO.

Ad

For more articles on Pokemon GO, check out the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anindit Sinha A software developer by day and hardcore gamer at night, Anindit Sinha has always been fascinated by all things digital. As an Esports & Gaming writer for Sportskeeda, he covers Pokemon, competitive first-person shooters, Sea of Thieves, and Palworld. He has also interviewed of one of the developers of Pokemon Vortex, a popular web-based Pokemon game that is going strong till this date.



His passion for gaming was sparked when a teacher gifted him his first game, Project IGI, for doing well in computer class. However, Counter-Strike was the game that brought out his competitive side, after which he also indulged in LAN and online tournaments.



His most memorable stint came during a clutch moment against a very popular team during the AMD ESL India Qualifiers for Rainbow Six Siege in 2019. He ardently follows Shroud and the old NiP esports team. While the latter is his favorite team from CS 1.6 days, he considers the former to be a mechanically gifted player whose calmness and humbleness inspired Anindit’s approach.



Anindit believes in sourcing information from a variety of sources and cross-checking it via multiple avenues to ensure complete accuracy. When away from the screen, Anindit likes to keep his body fit by regularly going to the gym, doing adventure sports, and reading horror, fantasy and sci-fi books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨