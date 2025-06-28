Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global habitat timings explored

Four unique habitats will be in play during Pokemon GO Fest 2025: Moonless Volcano, Galvanic Dojo, Hypnotic Tundra, and Fae Swamp. These will be active for an hour each over two separate periods between 10 am and 6 pm local time on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, 2025.

This article lists the spawns you can find in the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 habitats and their timings throughout the two-day event.

All Pokemon GO Fest 2025 habitat timings

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Moonless Volcano

10 am to 11 am local time

2 pm to 3 pm local time

Spawns

Houndour

Numel

Duskull

Gothita

Golett

Fletchling

Red Flower Flabébé

Skrelp

Fuecoco

Carbink [rare encounter]

Galvanic Dojo

11 am to 12 pm local time

3 pm to 4 pm local time

Spawns

Machop

Electabuzz

Teddiursa

Scraggy

Chespin

Yellow Flower Flabébé

Pancham

Dedenne

Crabrawler

Mienfoo [rare encounter]

Hypnotic Tundra

12 pm to 1 pm local time

4 pm to 5 pm local time

Spawns

Alolan Sandshrew

Swinub

Spheal

Piplup

Snover

Munna

Elgyem

Blue Flower Flabébé

Bergmite

Frigibax [rare encounter]

Fae Swamp

1 pm to 2 pm local time

5 pm to 6 pm local time

Spawns

Clefairy

Tentacool

Mawile

Gulpin

Venipede

Popplio

Mareanie

Morelull

Togetic [rare encounter]

Orange Flower Flabébé [rare encounter]

Day-long encounters during Pokemon GO Fest 2025

Apart from the habitat-specific encounters, some creatures will spawn throughout the day. While a few of them will appear only on Saturday, June 28, the others will be available on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Here's the complete list:

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Chansey

Skarmory

Larvitar

Shieldon

Shelmet

Vullaby

Oranguru

Goomy [rare encounter]

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Galarian Farfetch'd

Cubone

Ralts

Karrablast

Pawniard

Deino

Passimian

Jangmo-o [rare encounter]

