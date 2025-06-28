  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global habitat timings explored

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global habitat timings explored

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jun 28, 2025 13:41 GMT
Pokemon GO Fest 2025 habitat timings
Pokemon GO Fest 2025 habitat timings (Image via TPC)

Four unique habitats will be in play during Pokemon GO Fest 2025: Moonless Volcano, Galvanic Dojo, Hypnotic Tundra, and Fae Swamp. These will be active for an hour each over two separate periods between 10 am and 6 pm local time on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Ad

This article lists the spawns you can find in the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 habitats and their timings throughout the two-day event.

sk promotional banner

All Pokemon GO Fest 2025 habitat timings

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Moonless Volcano

  • 10 am to 11 am local time
  • 2 pm to 3 pm local time

Spawns

  • Houndour
  • Numel
  • Duskull
  • Gothita
  • Golett
  • Fletchling
  • Red Flower Flabébé
  • Skrelp
  • Fuecoco
  • Carbink [rare encounter]

Also read: All Pokemon GO Crowned Energy codes [GO Fest 2025]

Galvanic Dojo

  • 11 am to 12 pm local time
  • 3 pm to 4 pm local time

Spawns

  • Machop
  • Electabuzz
  • Teddiursa
  • Scraggy
  • Chespin
  • Yellow Flower Flabébé
  • Pancham
  • Dedenne
  • Crabrawler
  • Mienfoo [rare encounter]

Hypnotic Tundra

  • 12 pm to 1 pm local time
  • 4 pm to 5 pm local time

Spawns

  • Alolan Sandshrew
  • Swinub
  • Spheal
  • Piplup
  • Snover
  • Munna
  • Elgyem
  • Blue Flower Flabébé
  • Bergmite
  • Frigibax [rare encounter]
Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Hero's Journey Special Research: GO Fest 2025 tasks and rewards

Fae Swamp

  • 1 pm to 2 pm local time
  • 5 pm to 6 pm local time

Spawns

  • Clefairy
  • Tentacool
  • Mawile
  • Gulpin
  • Venipede
  • Popplio
  • Mareanie
  • Morelull
  • Togetic [rare encounter]
  • Orange Flower Flabébé [rare encounter]

Also read: Why you should make Bisharp your Pokemon GO Buddy in GO Fest 2025

Day-long encounters during Pokemon GO Fest 2025

Apart from the habitat-specific encounters, some creatures will spawn throughout the day. While a few of them will appear only on Saturday, June 28, the others will be available on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Here's the complete list:

Ad

Saturday, June 28, 2025

  • Chansey
  • Skarmory
  • Larvitar
  • Shieldon
  • Shelmet
  • Vullaby
  • Oranguru
  • Goomy [rare encounter]

Also read: How many successful raids are needed to get Crowned Sword Zacian and Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO?

Sunday, June 29, 2025

  • Galarian Farfetch'd
  • Cubone
  • Ralts
  • Karrablast
  • Pawniard
  • Deino
  • Passimian
  • Jangmo-o [rare encounter]

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications