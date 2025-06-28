Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global habitat timings explored

Four unique habitats will be in play during Pokemon GO Fest 2025: Moonless Volcano, Galvanic Dojo, Hypnotic Tundra, and Fae Swamp. These will be active for an hour each over two separate periods between 10 am and 6 pm local time on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, 2025.
This article lists the spawns you can find in the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 habitats and their timings throughout the two-day event.
All Pokemon GO Fest 2025 habitat timings
Moonless Volcano
- 10 am to 11 am local time
- 2 pm to 3 pm local time
Spawns
- Houndour
- Numel
- Duskull
- Gothita
- Golett
- Fletchling
- Red Flower Flabébé
- Skrelp
- Fuecoco
- Carbink [rare encounter]
Galvanic Dojo
- 11 am to 12 pm local time
- 3 pm to 4 pm local time
Spawns
- Machop
- Electabuzz
- Teddiursa
- Scraggy
- Chespin
- Yellow Flower Flabébé
- Pancham
- Dedenne
- Crabrawler
- Mienfoo [rare encounter]
Hypnotic Tundra
- 12 pm to 1 pm local time
- 4 pm to 5 pm local time
Spawns
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Swinub
- Spheal
- Piplup
- Snover
- Munna
- Elgyem
- Blue Flower Flabébé
- Bergmite
- Frigibax [rare encounter]
Fae Swamp
- 1 pm to 2 pm local time
- 5 pm to 6 pm local time
Spawns
- Clefairy
- Tentacool
- Mawile
- Gulpin
- Venipede
- Popplio
- Mareanie
- Morelull
- Togetic [rare encounter]
- Orange Flower Flabébé [rare encounter]
Day-long encounters during Pokemon GO Fest 2025
Apart from the habitat-specific encounters, some creatures will spawn throughout the day. While a few of them will appear only on Saturday, June 28, the others will be available on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Here's the complete list:
Saturday, June 28, 2025
- Chansey
- Skarmory
- Larvitar
- Shieldon
- Shelmet
- Vullaby
- Oranguru
- Goomy [rare encounter]
Sunday, June 29, 2025
- Galarian Farfetch'd
- Cubone
- Ralts
- Karrablast
- Pawniard
- Deino
- Passimian
- Jangmo-o [rare encounter]
