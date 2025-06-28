Why you should make Bisharp your Pokemon GO Buddy in GO Fest 2025.

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global will let you evolve at least one Bisharp into a Kingambit if you make it your Buddy. Although Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta are the stars of the GO Fest 2025 Global, you can also take this opportunity to get a Kingambit, which has complex and difficult evolution criteria.

The global phase of Pokemon GO Fest 2025 lasts for two days: June 28 and June 29, 2025, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time. During this time, if you set Bisharp as your Buddy, you should easily fulfill the criteria to evolve it into a Kingambit.

In this article, we will explain why you should keep Bisharp as your Buddy during the Pokemon GO Fest 2025.

How to get a Kingambit by making Bisharp your Buddy during Pokemon GO Fest 2025

You can get a Kingambit easily during the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 (Image via TPC)

Bisharp to Kingambit is a Buddy evolution in Pokemon GO. Here is what you need to do:

Make Bisharp your Buddy and win 15 raids against Dark- or Steel-type Pokemon.

Use 100x Pawniard Candy.

Winning 15 raids against Dark- or Steel-type Pokemon might be difficult since you must wait for a raid where the boss Pokemon is of Dark- or Steel-type. This can often take days, or even weeks, to complete and get yourself a Kingambit.

However, this problem is easily solved during the Pokemon GO Fest 2025. Both Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta have Steel as their secondary typing. As such, any raids that you take part in during the GO Fest Global 2025 will count towards the evolution criteria for a Kingambit.

The minimum number of raids you need to complete to get one Crowned Zamazenta or Zacian is eight. If you want to get both the Crowned forms, you must win at least 16 raids. Hence, you are already completing the required 15 raids to evolve your Bisharp into a Kingambit.

Essentially, this means that making Bisharp your Buddy during the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 ensures at least one Kingambit if you get a Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta each in Pokemon GO.

As a bonus, your Buddy will also earn a significant amount of Pawniard Candy during the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 as you explore and complete milestones. This will also add to your total count and can help in case you do not have the required 100 Pawniard Candy to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon GO.

How to make Bisharp your Buddy in Pokemon GO

Follow these steps to easily make Bisharp your Buddy and get a Kingambit in Pokemon GO during the GO Fest 2025 Global:

Open Pokemon GO and head to your Pokemon storage.

Use the search option to find Bisharp.

Select your preferred Bisharp and then scroll down till you see the Swap Buddies option. Tap on it.

option. Tap on it. If you had a different Buddy, a pop-up message will display asking you to confirm the change.

It is important to remember that you can only evolve the Bisharp you make your Buddy. If you have any other Bisharps, you cannot evolve them unless you make them your Buddy and win 15 raids all over again. As such, you might want to select the Bisharp with the best IVs in your collection.

