The Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global provides trainers with plenty of Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges to participate in and complete. The rewards include in-game items like Stardust and Silver Pinap Berry, and pocket monster encounters.

If you are looking to catch Volcanion, the Steam Pokemon, during the GO Fest 2025 Global, we advise you to pick up the event's ticket and complete the Full Steam Ahead Special Research. The ticket also gives access to A Hero's Journey Special Research.

How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global Field Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch 10 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball, 3x Ultra Ball, or 500x Stardust

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon - Dapper Pikachu with red accents encounter [shiny variant available], Dapper Pikachu with blue accents encounter [shiny variant available], or Dapper Pikachu with yellow accents encounter [shiny variant available]

Hatch an Egg - 1000x Stardust

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Poke Ball, 3x Ultra Ball, or 500x Stardust

Win a raid - Train Conductor Falinks encounter [shiny variant available]

Catch 6 Steel-type Pokemon (Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 3x Zamazenta Candy

Power up Steel-type Pokemon 6 times (Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 2x Zamazenta Candy XL or 500x Stardust

Catch 6 Fairy-type Pokemon (Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 3x Zacian Candy

Power up Fairy-type Pokemon 6 times (Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 2x Zacian Candy XL or 500x Stardust

Catch 6 Fire-type Pokemon (Moonless Volcano) - Golett encounter [shiny variant available]

Power up Fire-type Pokemon 6 times (Moonless Volcano) - Carbink encounter [shiny variant available]

Catch 6 Fighting-type Pokemon (Galvanic Dojo) - Pancham encounter [shiny variant available]

Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 6 times (Galvanic Dojo) - Mienfoo encounter [shiny variant available]

Catch 6 Ice-type Pokemon (Hypnotic Tundra) - Bergmite encounter [shiny variant available]

Power up Ice-type Pokemon 6 times (Hypnotic Tundra) - Frigibax encounter [shiny variant available]

Catch 6 Poison-type Pokemon (Fae Swamp) - Mawile encounter [shiny variant available]

Power up Poison-type Pokemon 6 times (Fae Swamp) - Togetic encounter [shiny variant available]

How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global Collection Challenges

The GO Fest 2025 Global Collection Challenges are:

Moonless Volcano Collection Challenge

Catch Skrelp

Catch Gothita

Catch Numel

Catch Duskull

Catch Fletchling

Catch Houndour

Catch Fuecoco

Rewards: 500x Stardust, Carbink encounter, 3x Pinap Berry

Galvanic Dojo Collection Challenge

Catch Dedenne

Catch Scraggy

Catch Crabrawler

Catch Teddiursa

Catch Machop

Catch Electabuzz

Catch Chespin

Rewards: 500x Stardust, Mienfoo encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Hypnotic Tundra Collection Challenge

Catch Elgyem

Catch Munna

Catch Snover

Catch Swinub

Catch Alolan Sandshrew

Catch Spheal

Catch Piplup

Rewards: 500x Stardust, Frigibax encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Fae Swamp Collection Challenge

Catch Tentacool

Catch Morelull

Catch Gulpin

Catch Clefairy

Catch Mareanie

Catch Venipede

Catch Popplio

Rewards: 500x Stardust, Togetic encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry

