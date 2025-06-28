The Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global provides trainers with plenty of Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges to participate in and complete. The rewards include in-game items like Stardust and Silver Pinap Berry, and pocket monster encounters.
If you are looking to catch Volcanion, the Steam Pokemon, during the GO Fest 2025 Global, we advise you to pick up the event's ticket and complete the Full Steam Ahead Special Research. The ticket also gives access to A Hero's Journey Special Research.
How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global Field Research
The tasks and rewards are:
- Catch 10 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball, 3x Ultra Ball, or 500x Stardust
- Catch 8 different species of Pokemon - Dapper Pikachu with red accents encounter [shiny variant available], Dapper Pikachu with blue accents encounter [shiny variant available], or Dapper Pikachu with yellow accents encounter [shiny variant available]
- Hatch an Egg - 1000x Stardust
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Poke Ball, 3x Ultra Ball, or 500x Stardust
- Win a raid - Train Conductor Falinks encounter [shiny variant available]
- Catch 6 Steel-type Pokemon (Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 3x Zamazenta Candy
- Power up Steel-type Pokemon 6 times (Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 2x Zamazenta Candy XL or 500x Stardust
- Catch 6 Fairy-type Pokemon (Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 3x Zacian Candy
- Power up Fairy-type Pokemon 6 times (Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 2x Zacian Candy XL or 500x Stardust
- Catch 6 Fire-type Pokemon (Moonless Volcano) - Golett encounter [shiny variant available]
- Power up Fire-type Pokemon 6 times (Moonless Volcano) - Carbink encounter [shiny variant available]
- Catch 6 Fighting-type Pokemon (Galvanic Dojo) - Pancham encounter [shiny variant available]
- Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 6 times (Galvanic Dojo) - Mienfoo encounter [shiny variant available]
- Catch 6 Ice-type Pokemon (Hypnotic Tundra) - Bergmite encounter [shiny variant available]
- Power up Ice-type Pokemon 6 times (Hypnotic Tundra) - Frigibax encounter [shiny variant available]
- Catch 6 Poison-type Pokemon (Fae Swamp) - Mawile encounter [shiny variant available]
- Power up Poison-type Pokemon 6 times (Fae Swamp) - Togetic encounter [shiny variant available]
How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global Collection Challenges
The GO Fest 2025 Global Collection Challenges are:
Moonless Volcano Collection Challenge
- Catch Skrelp
- Catch Gothita
- Catch Numel
- Catch Duskull
- Catch Fletchling
- Catch Houndour
- Catch Fuecoco
- Rewards: 500x Stardust, Carbink encounter, 3x Pinap Berry
Galvanic Dojo Collection Challenge
- Catch Dedenne
- Catch Scraggy
- Catch Crabrawler
- Catch Teddiursa
- Catch Machop
- Catch Electabuzz
- Catch Chespin
- Rewards: 500x Stardust, Mienfoo encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry
Hypnotic Tundra Collection Challenge
- Catch Elgyem
- Catch Munna
- Catch Snover
- Catch Swinub
- Catch Alolan Sandshrew
- Catch Spheal
- Catch Piplup
- Rewards: 500x Stardust, Frigibax encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry
Fae Swamp Collection Challenge
- Catch Tentacool
- Catch Morelull
- Catch Gulpin
- Catch Clefairy
- Catch Mareanie
- Catch Venipede
- Catch Popplio
- Rewards: 500x Stardust, Togetic encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry
