  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global Field Research and Collection Challenges: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global Field Research and Collection Challenges: Tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Jun 28, 2025 11:39 GMT
Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global Field Research and Collection Challenges guide (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global Field Research and Collection Challenges guide (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global provides trainers with plenty of Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges to participate in and complete. The rewards include in-game items like Stardust and Silver Pinap Berry, and pocket monster encounters.

Ad

If you are looking to catch Volcanion, the Steam Pokemon, during the GO Fest 2025 Global, we advise you to pick up the event's ticket and complete the Full Steam Ahead Special Research. The ticket also gives access to A Hero's Journey Special Research.

Also Read: All Pokemon GO Crowned Energy codes [GO Fest 2025]

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global Field Research

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball, 3x Ultra Ball, or 500x Stardust
  • Catch 8 different species of Pokemon - Dapper Pikachu with red accents encounter [shiny variant available], Dapper Pikachu with blue accents encounter [shiny variant available], or Dapper Pikachu with yellow accents encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Hatch an Egg - 1000x Stardust
  • Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Poke Ball, 3x Ultra Ball, or 500x Stardust
  • Win a raid - Train Conductor Falinks encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch 6 Steel-type Pokemon (Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 3x Zamazenta Candy
  • Power up Steel-type Pokemon 6 times (Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 2x Zamazenta Candy XL or 500x Stardust
  • Catch 6 Fairy-type Pokemon (Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 3x Zacian Candy
  • Power up Fairy-type Pokemon 6 times (Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm) - 2x Zacian Candy XL or 500x Stardust
  • Catch 6 Fire-type Pokemon (Moonless Volcano) - Golett encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Power up Fire-type Pokemon 6 times (Moonless Volcano) - Carbink encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch 6 Fighting-type Pokemon (Galvanic Dojo) - Pancham encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 6 times (Galvanic Dojo) - Mienfoo encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch 6 Ice-type Pokemon (Hypnotic Tundra) - Bergmite encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Power up Ice-type Pokemon 6 times (Hypnotic Tundra) - Frigibax encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch 6 Poison-type Pokemon (Fae Swamp) - Mawile encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Power up Poison-type Pokemon 6 times (Fae Swamp) - Togetic encounter [shiny variant available]
Ad

How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global Collection Challenges

The GO Fest 2025 Global Collection Challenges are:

Moonless Volcano Collection Challenge

  • Catch Skrelp
  • Catch Gothita
  • Catch Numel
  • Catch Duskull
  • Catch Fletchling
  • Catch Houndour
  • Catch Fuecoco
  • Rewards: 500x Stardust, Carbink encounter, 3x Pinap Berry

Galvanic Dojo Collection Challenge

  • Catch Dedenne
  • Catch Scraggy
  • Catch Crabrawler
  • Catch Teddiursa
  • Catch Machop
  • Catch Electabuzz
  • Catch Chespin
  • Rewards: 500x Stardust, Mienfoo encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Hypnotic Tundra Collection Challenge

  • Catch Elgyem
  • Catch Munna
  • Catch Snover
  • Catch Swinub
  • Catch Alolan Sandshrew
  • Catch Spheal
  • Catch Piplup
  • Rewards: 500x Stardust, Frigibax encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry
Ad

Fae Swamp Collection Challenge

  • Catch Tentacool
  • Catch Morelull
  • Catch Gulpin
  • Catch Clefairy
  • Catch Mareanie
  • Catch Venipede
  • Catch Popplio
  • Rewards: 500x Stardust, Togetic encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications