Pokemon GO Full Steam Ahead Volcanion Special Research: Tasks and rewards 

If you are holding the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global ticket, you will get access to the Full Steam Ahead Special Research. The questline provides an encounter with Volcanion, the Steam Pokemon, which is making its worldwide debut with this event.
If you have already caught Volcanion from the in-person events, you will get 25x Volcanion Candy instead.
How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Full Steam Ahead Special Research
The tasks and rewards are:
GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 1 of 6)
- Spin 12 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
- Use an Incense - 20x Poke Ball
- Catch 12 Pokemon - 1x Lucky Egg
- Rewards: 1x Star Piece, Dapper Pikachu with red accents encounter, 2025 XP
GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 2 of 6)
- Make 10 Nice Throws - 1x Incense
- Explore 2 km - Klefki encounter
- Complete 6 Field Research tasks - 20x Great Ball
- Rewards: 20x Ultra Ball, Orange Flabebe encounter, 2025 XP
GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 3 of 6)
- Catch 30 different species of Pokemon - Popplio encounter
- Power up Water-type Pokemon 20 times - 25x Popplio Candy
- Evolve 5 Water-type Pokemon - 3x Popplio Candy XL
- Rewards: 5x Zacian and Zamazenta Sticker, 1x Super Incubator, 1x Rainy Lure Module
GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 4 of 6)
- Catch 30 different species of Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter
- Power up Fire-type Pokemon 20 times - 25x Fuecoco Candy
- Evolve 5 Fire-type Pkemon - 3x Fuecoco Candy XL
- Rewards: 5x Volcanion Sticker, 1x Poffin, 1x Lure Module
GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 5 of 6)
- Earn 10 hearts with your buddy - Carbink encounter
- Hatch 3 eggs - 1x Incense
- Evolve 6 Pokemon - 3x Golden Razz Berry
- Rewards: Volcanion T-Shirt Avatar item, Volcanion encounter/25x Volcanion Candy if you already caught Volcanion, 25x Volcanion Candy
GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 6 of 6)
- Catch a Pokemon on 7 different days - 2025 XP
- Earn 2 candies exploring with Volcanion as your buddy - 2025x Stardust
- Send a Gift to a friend - 2025 XP
- Rewards: 1x Rare Candy XL, 5x Volcanion Candy XL, 2025 XP
