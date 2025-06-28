Pokemon GO Full Steam Ahead Volcanion Special Research: Tasks and rewards 

If you are holding the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global ticket, you will get access to the Full Steam Ahead Special Research. The questline provides an encounter with Volcanion, the Steam Pokemon, which is making its worldwide debut with this event.

If you have already caught Volcanion from the in-person events, you will get 25x Volcanion Candy instead.

How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Full Steam Ahead Special Research

The tasks and rewards are:

GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 1 of 6)

Spin 12 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense

Use an Incense - 20x Poke Ball

Catch 12 Pokemon - 1x Lucky Egg

Rewards: 1x Star Piece, Dapper Pikachu with red accents encounter, 2025 XP

GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 2 of 6)

Make 10 Nice Throws - 1x Incense

Explore 2 km - Klefki encounter

Complete 6 Field Research tasks - 20x Great Ball

Rewards: 20x Ultra Ball, Orange Flabebe encounter, 2025 XP

GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 3 of 6)

Catch 30 different species of Pokemon - Popplio encounter

Power up Water-type Pokemon 20 times - 25x Popplio Candy

Evolve 5 Water-type Pokemon - 3x Popplio Candy XL

Rewards: 5x Zacian and Zamazenta Sticker, 1x Super Incubator, 1x Rainy Lure Module

GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 4 of 6)

Catch 30 different species of Pokemon - Fuecoco encounter

Power up Fire-type Pokemon 20 times - 25x Fuecoco Candy

Evolve 5 Fire-type Pkemon - 3x Fuecoco Candy XL

Rewards: 5x Volcanion Sticker, 1x Poffin, 1x Lure Module

GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 5 of 6)

Earn 10 hearts with your buddy - Carbink encounter

Hatch 3 eggs - 1x Incense

Evolve 6 Pokemon - 3x Golden Razz Berry

Rewards: Volcanion T-Shirt Avatar item, Volcanion encounter/25x Volcanion Candy if you already caught Volcanion, 25x Volcanion Candy

GO Fest 2025: Full Steam Ahead (Step 6 of 6)

Catch a Pokemon on 7 different days - 2025 XP

Earn 2 candies exploring with Volcanion as your buddy - 2025x Stardust

Send a Gift to a friend - 2025 XP

Rewards: 1x Rare Candy XL, 5x Volcanion Candy XL, 2025 XP

