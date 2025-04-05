Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Tickets: General price, add-ons, and more

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Tickets are currently available for trainers who want to attend one of the three in-person events taking place this year. Paris, Osaka, and Jersey City are playing host to one of the biggest GO annual events in 2025. Purchasing tickets before April 15 and playing GO between April 8 at 10 am local time and April 15 at 10 am local time will net a Timed Research with Skiddo as a reward encounter.
Participating Pokemon GO trainers will be able to catch Volcanion, Shiny Carbink, Shiny Frigibax, Fan Rotom, and Hawlucha. We have discussed all the available details regarding the GO Fest 2025 Tickets below.
Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Tickets Explored
The general admission ticket costs for GO Fest 2025 across the three in-person events are as follows:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
- Osaka - ¥3,600
- Jersey City - $30.00
- Paris - €27.00
The following add-ons will be available for Pokemon GO trainers to pick up and enjoy:
- Citywide Gameplay (each extra day): ¥2600 / $20.00 / €18.00
- GO Fest 2025 Hoodie: ¥8200 / $54.95 / €54.95
- GO Fest 2025 Shirt: ¥3900 / $27.00 / €27.00
- GO Fest 2025 Tote Bag: ¥3700 / $24.99 / €24.99
- GO Fest 2025 Pin: (option not available for Osaka) / $12.99 / €12.99
- Egg-thusiast: ¥1900 / $15.00 / €15.00
- Raid Lover: ¥1900 / $15.00 / €15.00
- Pikachu GORUCK Backpack: (option not available for Osaka) / $119.99 / €140.00
- Gengar GORUCK Backpack: (option not available for Osaka) / $119.99 / €140.00
- Wobbuffet GORUCK Backpack: (option not available for Osaka) / $119.99 / €140.00
The dates and locations of the in-person GO Fest 2025 events are:
- Osaka, Japan: May 29 to June 1 in the Expo '70 Commemorative Park.
- Jersey City, New Jersey, USA: June 6 to June 8 in the Liberty State Park.
- Paris, France: June 13 to June 15 in the Parc de Sceaux outside of Paris.
If you cannot participate in the in-person events, fret not. The Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global will take place on June 28 and June 29. Trainers can purchase the associated ticket to get all the pocket monster encounters and bonus rewards.
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨