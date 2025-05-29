How to get Volcanion in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Volcanion in Pokemon GO is debuting during Pokemon GO Fest 2025. This Mythical Pokemon, appropriately called the Steam Pokemon, is the only one so far with a dual Fire/Water type combo. It made its debut in the Generation VI games, where it was distributed to players through online events. This marks a similarity to how this Legendary is making its debut in Pokemon GO.
This article will provide further information about how players can get Volcanion in Pokemon GO, and whether it can be shiny.
How to get Volcanion in Pokemon GO
Trainers who attend any of the in-person events at Osaka (May 29-June 1, 2025), Jersey City (June 6-8, 2025), and Paris (June 13-15, 2025) will get a ticket to Special Research that will reward players with Volcanion. Others can get access to the Research at the Pokemon GO Fest Global (June 28-29, 2025).
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Volcanion can be encountered only through Special Research available to ticket holders at the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 and the Pokemon GO Fest Global. It is important to note that players can only encounter a single Volcanion from these Special Research, even if they attend multiple GO Fest events.
If a player completes more than one Special Research, they will be rewarded with Volcanion Candy after completing any attempts following the first instead of any further encounters.
Also read: How to get Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Can Volcanion be shiny in Pokemon GO?
No. At this moment, players cannot encounter a shiny Volcanion in Pokemon GO. This is quite common as shiny Pokemon are rarely released alongside their base form on debut. Players should expect shiny Volcanion to debut later down the line.
Also read: How to get Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Pokemon GO's 23 season Delightful Days has been announced. Several Pokemon, such as Hisuian Lilligant, Yamper, and Boltund, have been seen in the announcement trailer. Check out the schedule and rewards for Pokemon GO: Delighful Days here.
Read our other Pokemon GO-related guides here:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨