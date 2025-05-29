  • home icon
  How to get Volcanion in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How to get Volcanion in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Akash Sil
Modified May 29, 2025 15:37 GMT
Volcanion in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Volcanion in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Volcanion in Pokemon GO is debuting during Pokemon GO Fest 2025. This Mythical Pokemon, appropriately called the Steam Pokemon, is the only one so far with a dual Fire/Water type combo. It made its debut in the Generation VI games, where it was distributed to players through online events. This marks a similarity to how this Legendary is making its debut in Pokemon GO.

This article will provide further information about how players can get Volcanion in Pokemon GO, and whether it can be shiny.

How to get Volcanion in Pokemon GO

Trainers who attend any of the in-person events at Osaka (May 29-June 1, 2025), Jersey City (June 6-8, 2025), and Paris (June 13-15, 2025) will get a ticket to Special Research that will reward players with Volcanion. Others can get access to the Research at the Pokemon GO Fest Global (June 28-29, 2025).

Volcanion can be encountered only through Special Research available to ticket holders at the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 and the Pokemon GO Fest Global. It is important to note that players can only encounter a single Volcanion from these Special Research, even if they attend multiple GO Fest events.

Volcanion in the anime (Image via TPC)
Volcanion in the anime (Image via TPC)

If a player completes more than one Special Research, they will be rewarded with Volcanion Candy after completing any attempts following the first instead of any further encounters.

Also read: How to get Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Can Volcanion be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Volcanion and its shiny form (Image via TPC)
Volcanion and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

No. At this moment, players cannot encounter a shiny Volcanion in Pokemon GO. This is quite common as shiny Pokemon are rarely released alongside their base form on debut. Players should expect shiny Volcanion to debut later down the line.

Pokemon GO's 23 season Delightful Days has been announced. Several Pokemon, such as Hisuian Lilligant, Yamper, and Boltund, have been seen in the announcement trailer. Check out the schedule and rewards for Pokemon GO: Delighful Days here.

Read our other Pokemon GO-related guides here:

Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

