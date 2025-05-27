All new Pokemon spotted in the Pokemon GO Delightful Days trailer

Pokemon GO Delightful Days is the 23rd season of the game. It will start from June 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. and will be active until September 2, 10:00 a.m. local time. While the latest season promises to bring a lot of things for players to do, the highlights for many of them were the addition of several new creatures making their Pokemon GO debut.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the new Pokemon featured in the Pokemon GO Delightful Days trailer. Keep in mind that this will only cover Pokemon that have been confirmed to show up in Season 23; more creatures outside of these may also make their debut later.

Pokemon GO Delightful Days: All new Pokemon announced

Yamper, Boltund, and Tatsugiri will be arriving in the Pokemon GO Delightful Days season (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The Pokemon GO Delightful Days trailer showed off the Generation VIII Electric-type Pokemon Yamper and Boltund from the Galar region, as well as the Grass/Fighting Hisuian variant of Lilligant. Furthermore, the Pokemon GO website showed off all three forms of the Paldean Water/Dragon Tatsugiri, implying that it will also debut at some point during Season 23.

Ad

Trending

Pokemon GO debuts for Season 23 (Delightful Days)

Yamper

Boltund

Hisuian Lilligant

Tatsugiri (Curly form)

Tatsugiri (Droopy form)

Tatsugiri (Stretchy form)

Crowned Sword Zacian

Crowned Shield Zamazenta

Also read: All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Sword Zamazenta, who have already been confirmed to make their Pokemon GO debut during GO Fest 2025, have been featured in the trailer. Dynamax Latias and Latios were also seen in the trailer, indicating they will make their Pokemon GO debut during the Delightful Days season.

The Pokemon GO website also informs of three new Max Pokemon arriving in the game — Dynamax Hatenna, Gigantamax Cinderace, and Gigantamax Inteleon, with more promised as well.

Ad

For more information on the upcoming season, check out our Pokemon GO Delightful Days primer.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Delightful Days (Season 23): Schedule and rewards

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨