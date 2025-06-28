  • home icon
How to beat Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jun 28, 2025 15:31 GMT
Pokemon GO Crowned Shield Zamazenta raid guide
Pokemon GO Crowned Shield Zamazenta raid guide (Image via TPC)

To beat Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO, you need a solid set of counters and the right strategy. The creature will be available in 5-star raids from 10 am to 6 pm local time on June 28, 2025. This is a limited opportunity to collect Crowned Shield energy, which has to be used to unlock the powers of Behemoth Bash.

This article covers the best counters to beat Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids

The top counters to use against Zamazenta's crowned forms are:

  • Mega Lucario (Fighting)
  • Mega Charizard Y (Fire)
  • Primal Groudon (Ground)

Crowned Shield Zamazenta (Image via TPC)
Crowned Shield Zamazenta (Image via TPC)

Here are the top counters of each type you can use:

F-type counters to Crowned Shield Zamazenta

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Mega BlazikenCounterFocus Blast
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
KeldeoLow KickSacred Sword
Shadow ConkeldurrCounterDynamic Punch
Shadow MachampKarate ChopCross Chop
Fire-type counters to Crowned Shield Zamazenta

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow BlazikenFire SpinBlast Burn
Mega Charizard Y or XFire SpinBlast Burn
Shadow HeatranFire SpinMagma Storm
Shadow ChandelureFire SpinOverheat
ReshiramFire FangFusion Flare
Ground-type counters to Crowned Shield Zamazenta

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Primal/Regular/Shadow GroudonMud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega/Shadow GarchompMud ShotEarth Power
Therian Forme LandorusMud ShotSandsear Storm
Shadow RhyperiorMud SlapEarthquake
Shadow ExcadrillMud Slap
Scorching Sands
Shadow MamoswineMud Slap
High Horsepower
Can you solo defeat Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO?

A solo trainer cannot defeat these raid battles.

What are Crowned Sword Zamazenta's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

  • Fighting
  • Fire
  • Ground

Resistances:

  • Dark
  • Grass
  • Ice
  • Normal
  • Poison
  • Steel
  • Rock
  • Bug
  • Dragon

Shiny odds from Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Crowned Shield Zamazenta comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Crowned Shield Zamazenta comparison (Image via TPC)

You have a 1-in-20 or 5% chance of finding the shiny form of Zamazenta after you beat these raids.

100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, Zamazenta will have at most 2,188 CP. If the weather is Cloudy, the encounter can have at most 2,735 CP.

The creature can be encountered at the following CP ranges:

  • No weather boost: 2,100-2,188 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,625-2,735 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Crowned Shield Zamazenta stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 56,867
  • Attack: 250
  • Defense: 292
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Ice Fang
  • Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Moonblast, Giga Impace, and Behemoth Bash

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
