How to beat Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To beat Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO, you need a solid set of counters and the right strategy. The creature will be available in 5-star raids from 10 am to 6 pm local time on June 28, 2025. This is a limited opportunity to collect Crowned Shield energy, which has to be used to unlock the powers of Behemoth Bash.

This article covers the best counters to beat Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids

The top counters to use against Zamazenta's crowned forms are:

Mega Lucario (Fighting)

Mega Charizard Y (Fire)

Primal Groudon (Ground)

Crowned Shield Zamazenta (Image via TPC)

Here are the top counters of each type you can use:

F-type counters to Crowned Shield Zamazenta

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Keldeo Low Kick Sacred Sword Shadow Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Shadow Machamp Karate Chop Cross Chop

Fire-type counters to Crowned Shield Zamazenta

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y or X Fire Spin Blast Burn Shadow Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare

Ground-type counters to Crowned Shield Zamazenta

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Primal/Regular/Shadow Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades Mega/Shadow Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Therian Forme Landorus Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Shadow Rhyperior Mud Slap Earthquake Shadow Excadrill Mud Slap Scorching Sands Shadow Mamoswine Mud Slap High Horsepower

Can you solo defeat Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO?

A solo trainer cannot defeat these raid battles.

What are Crowned Sword Zamazenta's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

Fighting

Fire

Ground

Resistances:

Dark

Grass

Ice

Normal

Poison

Steel

Rock

Bug

Dragon

Shiny odds from Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Crowned Shield Zamazenta comparison (Image via TPC)

You have a 1-in-20 or 5% chance of finding the shiny form of Zamazenta after you beat these raids.

100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, Zamazenta will have at most 2,188 CP. If the weather is Cloudy, the encounter can have at most 2,735 CP.

The creature can be encountered at the following CP ranges:

No weather boost: 2,100-2,188 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,100-2,188 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,625-2,735 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Crowned Shield Zamazenta stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 56,867

56,867 Attack: 250

250 Defense: 292

292 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Ice Fang

Metal Claw and Ice Fang Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Moonblast, Giga Impace, and Behemoth Bash

