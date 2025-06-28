How to beat Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To beat Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO, you need a solid set of counters and the right strategy. The creature will be available in 5-star raids from 10 am to 6 pm local time on June 28, 2025. This is a limited opportunity to collect Crowned Shield energy, which has to be used to unlock the powers of Behemoth Bash.
This article covers the best counters to beat Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids
The top counters to use against Zamazenta's crowned forms are:
- Mega Lucario (Fighting)
- Mega Charizard Y (Fire)
- Primal Groudon (Ground)
Here are the top counters of each type you can use:
F-type counters to Crowned Shield Zamazenta
Fire-type counters to Crowned Shield Zamazenta
Ground-type counters to Crowned Shield Zamazenta
Can you solo defeat Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO?
A solo trainer cannot defeat these raid battles.
What are Crowned Sword Zamazenta's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses:
- Fighting
- Fire
- Ground
Resistances:
- Dark
- Grass
- Ice
- Normal
- Poison
- Steel
- Rock
- Bug
- Dragon
Shiny odds from Crowned Shield Zamazenta raids in Pokemon GO
You have a 1-in-20 or 5% chance of finding the shiny form of Zamazenta after you beat these raids.
100% CP from raids (hundo CP)
Without weather boost, Zamazenta will have at most 2,188 CP. If the weather is Cloudy, the encounter can have at most 2,735 CP.
The creature can be encountered at the following CP ranges:
- No weather boost: 2,100-2,188 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,625-2,735 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Crowned Shield Zamazenta stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 56,867
- Attack: 250
- Defense: 292
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Ice Fang
- Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Moonblast, Giga Impace, and Behemoth Bash
