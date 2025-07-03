When is Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark coming to Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO keeps advancing and growing, introducing players to new regions, forms, and challenges to explore. The upcoming Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Event is creating a splash, particularly among fans of the Hisui region. A new set of Pokemon from the ancient Sinnoh will appear in the wild, raids, and special encounters. Most significantly, two fan-favourite additions from Hisui are finally getting their in-game debut.

Pokemon GO: Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark debut date

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Zorua and its evolution, Hisuian Zoroark, will officially be arriving in Pokemon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration event, from Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 10 am to Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The Ghost/Normal-type Hisui region Pokemon will be available for the first time, adding new depth to the game's roster.

Alternate methods to catch Hisuian Zorua during the event:

During the event, players will have the ability to finish Collection Challenges for rewards of Stardust, XP, and additional encounters with Hisuian Zorua. These challenges are excellent methods to rapidly acquire resources and guarantee you capture the freshly introduced Pokemon.

How to evolve a Hisuian Zorua into Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon GO?

To evolve Hisuian Zorua into Hisuian Zoroark, Trainers will require 50 Zorua Candy. Note that during this event, Shiny versions of these Pokemon will not be accessible, and collectors will have to wait a little longer for such an opportunity.

Other Hisuian Pokemon appearing in the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration

Hisuian Zoroark as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The event will also bring along a diverse array of other Hisuian versions spawning through wild spawn and raids. They include:

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Braviary

Hisuian Avalugg

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

With the variety of unique Pokemon participating in the event, this is a great time for Trainers to add rare regional forms to their Pokedex.

The addition of Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark is the big highlight of GO Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration. Whether you're here for the newcomers, the event-restricted rewards, or the challenge of the hunt, this is an event you won't want to pass up.

