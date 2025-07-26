How to beat Dynamax Latios Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Defeating Pokemon GO Dynamax Latios Max Battles requires the use of strong attackers and defenders, as well as the right strategy. The creature will be available in Power Spots on July 26 and 27, 2025, between 6 am and 9 pm local time. The cost to enter these fights is 800 MP (and a remote raid pass if you are not present in person). Up to four trainers can work together to challenge Latios Max Battles at the same time.This article covers the best counters to use against Dynamax Latios Max Battles in Pokemon GO.Best counters to use against Dynamax Latios Max Battles in Pokemon GODefendersDefenderFast MoveKey SkillNotesCrown Sword ZacianMetal ClawMax Guard-Crown Shield ZamazentaMetal ClawMax Guard-Dynamax HattereneCharmMax AttackRelobby if Latios has Solar BeamDynamax CorviknightSand AttackMax Guard-Dynamax BlisseyPoundMax SpiritRelobby if Latios has Solar BeamDynamax MetagrossFury CutterMax SpiritRelobby if Latios has Solar BeamDynamax LatiasDragon BreathMax Guard-AttackersAttackerFast MoveKey SkillNotesGigantamax GengarLickLevel 3 Max AttackUse only during Dynamax Phase to avoid getting OHKODynamax LatiosDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack- Dynamax GengarLickLevel 3 Max AttackUse only during Dynamax Phase to avoid getting OHKODynamax Single Strike UrshifuSucker PunchLevel 3 Max Attack- Dynamax HattereneCharmLevel 3 Max AttackCan double-up as defender as well.Dynamax LatiasDragon BreathLevel 3 Max AttackCan double-up as defender as well.Dynamax CharizardDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack- Dynamax CryogonalIce ShardLevel 3 Max Attack-Gigantamax LaprasPsywaveLevel 3 Max Attack-Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier listBest team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Dynamax Latios Max BattlesThe best team to take down Dynamax Latios Max Battles includes Dynamax Blissey, Crowned Sword Zacian, and Gigantamax Gengar. Soak up incoming damage and charge the Dynamax Energy meter using the first two and deal huge chunks of super-effective Max damage using Gigantamax Gengar.Dynamax Latios' weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GOWeaknessesDragonIceFairyBugGhostDarkResistancesPsychicFightingGrassFireWaterElectricPokemon GO Dynamax Latios shiny odds from Max BattlesShiny Latios comparison (Image via TPC)You have a 1-in-20 chance of encountering Shiny Dynamax Latios once you beat the creature in 5-star Max Battles. If you do end up meeting one, the catch is guaranteed, as long as you can land the last ball (at least).Dynamax Latios 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)Dynamax Latios' Hundo CP is as follows:No weather boost: 2,178 CPThe creature can be found at the following CP range:No weather boost: 2,090 CP to 2,178 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)Also read: Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO comparisonDynamax Latios in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade costAttack: 268Defense: 212Stamina: 190Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Zen Headbutt (Max Mindstorm) and Dragon Breath (Max Wyrmwind)Charged Attacks: Solar Beam, Psychic, Dragon Claw, and Luster PurgeMax Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XLCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket GruntsPokemon Go Evolution CalculatorPokemon Type Calculator