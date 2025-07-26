  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to beat Dynamax Latios Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

How to beat Dynamax Latios Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 26, 2025 12:57 GMT
Pokemon GO Dynamax Latios Max Battle guide
Pokemon GO Dynamax Latios Max Battle guide (Image via TPC)

Defeating Pokemon GO Dynamax Latios Max Battles requires the use of strong attackers and defenders, as well as the right strategy. The creature will be available in Power Spots on July 26 and 27, 2025, between 6 am and 9 pm local time. The cost to enter these fights is 800 MP (and a remote raid pass if you are not present in person). Up to four trainers can work together to challenge Latios Max Battles at the same time.

Ad

This article covers the best counters to use against Dynamax Latios Max Battles in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

Best counters to use against Dynamax Latios Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Defenders

DefenderFast MoveKey SkillNotes
Crown Sword ZacianMetal ClawMax Guard-
Crown Shield ZamazentaMetal ClawMax Guard-
Dynamax HattereneCharmMax Attack
Relobby if Latios has Solar Beam
Dynamax CorviknightSand AttackMax Guard-
Dynamax BlisseyPoundMax Spirit
Relobby if Latios has Solar Beam
Dynamax MetagrossFury CutterMax Spirit
Relobby if Latios has Solar Beam
Dynamax LatiasDragon BreathMax Guard-
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Attackers

AttackerFast MoveKey SkillNotes
Gigantamax GengarLickLevel 3 Max Attack
Use only during Dynamax Phase to avoid getting OHKO
Dynamax LatiosDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack-
Dynamax GengarLickLevel 3 Max Attack
Use only during Dynamax Phase to avoid getting OHKO
Dynamax Single Strike UrshifuSucker PunchLevel 3 Max Attack-
Dynamax HattereneCharmLevel 3 Max Attack
Can double-up as defender as well.
Dynamax LatiasDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack
Can double-up as defender as well.
Dynamax CharizardDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack-
Dynamax CryogonalIce ShardLevel 3 Max Attack-
Gigantamax LaprasPsywaveLevel 3 Max Attack-
Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Dynamax Latios Max Battles

Ad

The best team to take down Dynamax Latios Max Battles includes Dynamax Blissey, Crowned Sword Zacian, and Gigantamax Gengar. Soak up incoming damage and charge the Dynamax Energy meter using the first two and deal huge chunks of super-effective Max damage using Gigantamax Gengar.

Dynamax Latios' weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

  • Dragon
  • Ice
  • Fairy
  • Bug
  • Ghost
  • Dark

Resistances

  • Psychic
  • Fighting
  • Grass
  • Fire
  • Water
  • Electric

Pokemon GO Dynamax Latios shiny odds from Max Battles

Shiny Latios comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Latios comparison (Image via TPC)

You have a 1-in-20 chance of encountering Shiny Dynamax Latios once you beat the creature in 5-star Max Battles. If you do end up meeting one, the catch is guaranteed, as long as you can land the last ball (at least).

Ad

Dynamax Latios 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Dynamax Latios' Hundo CP is as follows:

  • No weather boost: 2,178 CP

The creature can be found at the following CP range:

  • No weather boost: 2,090 CP to 2,178 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO comparison

Dynamax Latios in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade cost

  • Attack: 268
  • Defense: 212
  • Stamina: 190
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Zen Headbutt (Max Mindstorm) and Dragon Breath (Max Wyrmwind)
  • Charged Attacks: Solar Beam, Psychic, Dragon Claw, and Luster Purge
  • Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL
Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications