Pokemon GO Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will mark their return on Pokemon GO 5-star raids; however, in order to beat them, it's crucial to learn about their weaknesses and best counters. These Psychic-type monsters are region-exclusive variants and very rare critters in the game. They all belong to a group called the Lake Guardian, a trio of Legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. Debuted in the fourth generation mainline games, Diamond & Pearl, this trio is known for their impressive battle capabilities.

Since Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie are all Psychic-type Legendaries, you can use the same counters to defeat all of them in 5-star raid battles. Note that their shiny forms can also be captured from this raid.

Best counters for Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie in Pokemon GO

Counters for Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie (Image via TPC)

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie can be defeated in raids by using Dark, Bug, and Ghost-type counters. Here is the list of raid counters, including Mega and Shadow Pokemon.

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Snow Ball

Shadow Hunchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Vikavolt with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Incineroar with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Players must prioritize raid counters that capitalize on the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). With this effect, Pokemon with similar typings as their moves will deal 1.2X more damage. For example, Mega Tyranitar's Brutal Swing without STAB deals 65 damage which shoots up to 78 with the effect.

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie's weaknesses (Image via TPC)

Being Psychic-type Pokemon, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie are weak to Dark, Bug, and Ghost-type attacks. Each species can access different type moves, which is why you need to make sure you have versatile raid counters.

How to get Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie in Pokemon GO

You can get Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie in Pokemon GO by winning their raids. To do so, you must beat them using the counters they are weak against.

All of these Pokemon are region-exclusive and can only be caught in these regions:

Azelf , in the A mericas and Greenland .

, in the A . Mesprit , in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India .

, in . Uxie, in Asia-Pacific.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Infernape raid guide || Torterra raid guide || Empoleon raid guide || Roserade best moveset and counters || get Yanma and Yanmega