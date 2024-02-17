Pokemon GO Torterra raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

By learning Torterra's counters and weaknesses, you can defeat it in the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event. The monster will return as a 3-star raid boss in Gyms along with Empoleon and Infernape. History tells us Torterra was a tier 4 boss, but the adjustment to 3-star was made recently. Monsters featured in mid-tier raids have lower Combat Power (CP) and Hit Points (HP) than high-tiers, allowing solo players to take them down. That said, if you're attempting this raid alone, you have a winning chance.

Developers Niantic debuted Torterra along with the release of Sinnoh region Pocket Monsters in 2018. Note that its shiny form is available in the game but can’t be captured in this raid. Below is a full guide to capturing Torterra in Pokemon GO, which includes key information like the Pokemon's weaknesses, best counters against it, and more.

Best counters for Torterra in Pokemon GO

Counters to beat Torterra (Image via TPC)

Torterra, a dual Grass and Ground-type Pokemon, can be countered in Pokemon GO 3-star raids using Ice, Bug, Fire, and Flying-type moves. You should remember that the critter is extremely weak to Ice-type attacks. Hence, they should be given higher priority in this raid. Ensuring Ice-type Pocket Monster uses Ice-type moves enables the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), a bonus effect that deals more damage when it meets the said condition.

As an important note, individuals facing Torterra should focus on utilizing high-level Mega and Shadow counters. Teams can also follow this advice, but regular counters can also be used if players don't have access to strong powerhouses.

Mega counters:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mega Y Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow counters:

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalance

Shadow Articuno with Ice Shard and Triple Axel

Shadow Mr. Mime with Ice Shard and Triple Axel

Shadow Regirice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incerniate and Brave Bird

Regular counters:

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Galarian Standard mode Darmantian with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Cetiitan with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Overheat

Braviary with Air Slash and Fly

Pokemon GO: Torterra weaknesses

Being a dual Grass and Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Torterra is weak to these moves:

Ice (250%)

(250%) Bug (160%)

(160%) Fire (160%)

(160%) Flying (160%)

Stats of Torterra as a Pokemon GO 3-star boss

Torterra's stats (Image via TPC)

Torterra in a 3-star raid battle will have the following stats:

HP : 3600

: 3600 CP : 19,790

: 19,790 Attack : 202

: 202 Defense : 188

: 188 Stamina : 216

: 216 Fast Moves : Razor Leaf and Bite

: Razor Leaf and Bite Charged Moves: Solar Beam, Earthquake, Sand Storm, and Stone Edge

Torterra Catch CP

Once you catch Torterra from raids, you will find its CP ranging from:

1600 to 1677 , no weather boost

to , no weather boost 2000 with 2096, sunny weather boost

Check out our other guides related to the game:

Empoleon raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters || February 2024 infographic || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Granbull Best moveset and counters || Roserade best moveset and counters || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters