Pokemon GO Torterra raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

By learning Torterra's counters and weaknesses, you can defeat it in the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event. The monster will return as a 3-star raid boss in Gyms along with Empoleon and Infernape. History tells us Torterra was a tier 4 boss, but the adjustment to 3-star was made recently. Monsters featured in mid-tier raids have lower Combat Power (CP) and Hit Points (HP) than high-tiers, allowing solo players to take them down. That said, if you're attempting this raid alone, you have a winning chance.
Developers Niantic debuted Torterra along with the release of Sinnoh region Pocket Monsters in 2018. Note that its shiny form is available in the game but can’t be captured in this raid. Below is a full guide to capturing Torterra in Pokemon GO, which includes key information like the Pokemon's weaknesses, best counters against it, and more.
Best counters for Torterra in Pokemon GO
Torterra, a dual Grass and Ground-type Pokemon, can be countered in Pokemon GO 3-star raids using Ice, Bug, Fire, and Flying-type moves. You should remember that the critter is extremely weak to Ice-type attacks. Hence, they should be given higher priority in this raid. Ensuring Ice-type Pocket Monster uses Ice-type moves enables the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), a bonus effect that deals more damage when it meets the said condition.
As an important note, individuals facing Torterra should focus on utilizing high-level Mega and Shadow counters. Teams can also follow this advice, but regular counters can also be used if players don't have access to strong powerhouses.
Mega counters:
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball
- Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Mega Y Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
Shadow counters:
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalance
- Shadow Articuno with Ice Shard and Triple Axel
- Shadow Mr. Mime with Ice Shard and Triple Axel
- Shadow Regirice with Frost Breath and Blizzard
- Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Incerniate and Brave Bird
Regular counters:
- Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Galarian Standard mode Darmantian with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Cetiitan with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Volcarona with Bug Bite and Overheat
- Braviary with Air Slash and Fly
Pokemon GO: Torterra weaknesses
Being a dual Grass and Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Torterra is weak to these moves:
- Ice (250%)
- Bug (160%)
- Fire (160%)
- Flying (160%)
Stats of Torterra as a Pokemon GO 3-star boss
Torterra in a 3-star raid battle will have the following stats:
- HP: 3600
- CP: 19,790
- Attack: 202
- Defense: 188
- Stamina: 216
- Fast Moves: Razor Leaf and Bite
- Charged Moves: Solar Beam, Earthquake, Sand Storm, and Stone Edge
Torterra Catch CP
Once you catch Torterra from raids, you will find its CP ranging from:
- 1600 to 1677, no weather boost
- 2000 with 2096, sunny weather boost
