Pokemon GO Empoleon raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

If you want to win the Empleon raids in the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global, you need to know the Pocket Monster's weaknesses and counters. The Water- and Steel-type creature will return to 3-star raids that feature species from the Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs habitats. Empleon, belonging to the latter, can be defeated solo or with a team.

Empoleon has made its way into raids several times over the years. Developer Niantic will bring it back again during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global, along with Infernape and Torterra.

Empoleon weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Empoleon, as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

As a dual Water/Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Empoleon is weak to Electric-, Fighting-, and Ground-type moves. If you want to defeat it in raids, utilize attacks of these types.

The critter resists Ice-, Poison-, Steel-, Bug-, Dragon-, Fairy-, Flying-, Normal-, Psychic-, Rock-, and Water-type attacks. Thus, you should avoid them in the Empoleon raids.

Best counters for Empoleon in Pokemon GO

Empoleon (Image via TPC)

The best counters for Empoleon are Pokemon that can access the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. This is activated when a move’s type is the same as a Pocket Monster’s type. With the bonus, your forces can deal significant damage.

Whether facing the raid boss solo or with a team, it is best to go with robust counters. You can join a party with average fighters if you don't have them.

Mega counters:

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow counters:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunder Bolt

Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Regular counters:

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Groudon with Mud Shot Precipice Blades

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Those fighting alone should use high-level Mega and Shadow Pokemon.

Pokemon GO: Empoleon stats as a 3-star raid boss

Hit Points (HP) : 3600

: 3600 Combat Power (CP) : 18,414

: 18,414 Attack : 210

: 210 Defense : 186

: 186 Stamina : 197

: 197 Possible Fast Moves : Meta Claw and Water Fall

: Meta Claw and Water Fall Possible Charged Moves: Flash Cannon, Drill Peck, Blizzard, Hydro Pump, and Hydro Cannon

Can you get Shiny Empoleon in Pokemon GO?

Preview of Shiny Empoleon (Image via TPC)

Shiny Empoleon is available, but you cannot get it from the Empoleon raids of the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global.

