Pokemon GO Empoleon raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

If you want to win the Empleon raids in the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global, you need to know the Pocket Monster's weaknesses and counters. The Water- and Steel-type creature will return to 3-star raids that feature species from the Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs habitats. Empleon, belonging to the latter, can be defeated solo or with a team.
Empoleon has made its way into raids several times over the years. Developer Niantic will bring it back again during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global, along with Infernape and Torterra.
Empoleon weaknesses in Pokemon GO
As a dual Water/Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Empoleon is weak to Electric-, Fighting-, and Ground-type moves. If you want to defeat it in raids, utilize attacks of these types.
The critter resists Ice-, Poison-, Steel-, Bug-, Dragon-, Fairy-, Flying-, Normal-, Psychic-, Rock-, and Water-type attacks. Thus, you should avoid them in the Empoleon raids.
Best counters for Empoleon in Pokemon GO
The best counters for Empoleon are Pokemon that can access the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. This is activated when a move’s type is the same as a Pocket Monster’s type. With the bonus, your forces can deal significant damage.
Whether facing the raid boss solo or with a team, it is best to go with robust counters. You can join a party with average fighters if you don't have them.
Mega counters:
- Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast
- Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon
- Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake
Shadow counters:
- Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge
- Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunder Bolt
- Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge
Regular counters:
- Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Keldo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Groudon with Mud Shot Precipice Blades
- Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Those fighting alone should use high-level Mega and Shadow Pokemon.
Pokemon GO: Empoleon stats as a 3-star raid boss
- Hit Points (HP): 3600
- Combat Power (CP): 18,414
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 186
- Stamina: 197
- Possible Fast Moves: Meta Claw and Water Fall
- Possible Charged Moves: Flash Cannon, Drill Peck, Blizzard, Hydro Pump, and Hydro Cannon
Can you get Shiny Empoleon in Pokemon GO?
Shiny Empoleon is available, but you cannot get it from the Empoleon raids of the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global.
Check out our other guides related to the game:
Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || February 2024 infographic || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Granbull Best moveset and counters || Roserade best moveset and counters || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters