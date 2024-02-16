Pokemon GO Granbull: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

The Pokemon GO Carnival of Love event featured Snubbull, the pre-evolved form of Granbull, and those who have the latter may want to know about its best moveset and counters. They would also wish to learn if it is any good in battles. Granbull is a solo Fairy-type Pokemon introduced in the second Generation game Gold and Silver. Since then, it has been a highly sought-after fighter.

In Niantic’s mobile title, Granbull debuted along with the release of the Johto-region Pokemon. It has decent battle capabilities and can access different type moves, which gives it the upper hand in fights. However, are they all good for the PvP and PvE formats?

Best moveset for Granbull in Pokemon GO

One thing you must keep in mind is that Granbull will show better results when you equip it with the right move pool. Pokemon GO has two battle modes. One is the PvP, and the other is the PvE.

Best Granbull PvP moveset:

Fast Move: Charm

Charged Moves: Close Combat and Crunch

Best Granbull PvE moveset:

Fast Move: Charm

Charged Move: Play Rough

Is Granbull good in PvP and PvE?

Granbull’s battle power focuses more on Attack and Stamina than Defense in Pokemon GO. Although its Fast and Charged Moves options are consistent, they don’t help much in PvP play. However, If you want to use the fighter in GO Battle League, it best performs in the Ultra League meta.

For PvE mode, Granbull can be used to defend Gyms. Thanks to its typing, bulkiness, and offensive capacities, it strongly holds its ground against Bug, Dark, and Dragon-type Pokemon. Moreover, if the low-tier raids feature Pocket Monsters like Absol, a Dark-type critter, you can choose Granbull as a counter. But make sure you don’t challenge high-tier raid bosses with it since it can't deal significant damage.

Pokemon GO: All Granbull moves

Granbull can access multiple Fast and Charged moves, including Dark-type attacks.

Fast Moves: Bite (Dark-type), Snarl (Dark-type), Charm (Fairy-type, STAB)

Charged Moves: Playrough (Fairy-type STAB), Close Combat (Fighting-type), and Crunch (Dark-type)

The Same Type Attack Bonus, also known as STAB, is an effect that allows a Pokemon to deal significant damage to opponents. It activates when a critter's type matches its move’s type, for example, Granbull using Charm.

Pokemon GO: Granbull stats, weaknesses, and resistance

Granbull in Pokemon GO has the following stats:

Max CP : 2885

: 2885 Attack : 212

: 212 Defense : 131

: 131 Stamina : 207

: 207 Weather Boost: Cloudy

Granbull, a Fairy-type critter, is weak against these moves:

Poison

Steel

The attacks it resists:

Dragon

Bug

Dark

Fighting

Best counters for Granbull

Granbull in PvE mode can be countered by:

Metagross with Bullet and Meteor Mash

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Exadrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb

When using Granbull in the Ultra League, be careful of:

Talonflame with Incinerate, Fly, and Flame Charge

Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, and Moonblast

Jellicent with Hex, Shadow Ball, and Surf

Swampert with Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, and Earthquake

Tapu Fini with Water Gun, Surf, and Moonblast

Charizard with Wing Attack, Dragon Claw, and Blast Burn

