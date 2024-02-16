Pokemon GO Granbull: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

The Pokemon GO Carnival of Love event featured Snubbull, the pre-evolved form of Granbull, and those who have the latter may want to know about its best moveset and counters. They would also wish to learn if it is any good in battles. Granbull is a solo Fairy-type Pokemon introduced in the second Generation game Gold and Silver. Since then, it has been a highly sought-after fighter.
In Niantic’s mobile title, Granbull debuted along with the release of the Johto-region Pokemon. It has decent battle capabilities and can access different type moves, which gives it the upper hand in fights. However, are they all good for the PvP and PvE formats?
Best moveset for Granbull in Pokemon GO
One thing you must keep in mind is that Granbull will show better results when you equip it with the right move pool. Pokemon GO has two battle modes. One is the PvP, and the other is the PvE.
Best Granbull PvP moveset:
- Fast Move: Charm
- Charged Moves: Close Combat and Crunch
Best Granbull PvE moveset:
- Fast Move: Charm
- Charged Move: Play Rough
Is Granbull good in PvP and PvE?
Granbull’s battle power focuses more on Attack and Stamina than Defense in Pokemon GO. Although its Fast and Charged Moves options are consistent, they don’t help much in PvP play. However, If you want to use the fighter in GO Battle League, it best performs in the Ultra League meta.
For PvE mode, Granbull can be used to defend Gyms. Thanks to its typing, bulkiness, and offensive capacities, it strongly holds its ground against Bug, Dark, and Dragon-type Pokemon. Moreover, if the low-tier raids feature Pocket Monsters like Absol, a Dark-type critter, you can choose Granbull as a counter. But make sure you don’t challenge high-tier raid bosses with it since it can't deal significant damage.
Pokemon GO: All Granbull moves
Granbull can access multiple Fast and Charged moves, including Dark-type attacks.
Fast Moves: Bite (Dark-type), Snarl (Dark-type), Charm (Fairy-type, STAB)
Charged Moves: Playrough (Fairy-type STAB), Close Combat (Fighting-type), and Crunch (Dark-type)
The Same Type Attack Bonus, also known as STAB, is an effect that allows a Pokemon to deal significant damage to opponents. It activates when a critter's type matches its move’s type, for example, Granbull using Charm.
Pokemon GO: Granbull stats, weaknesses, and resistance
Granbull in Pokemon GO has the following stats:
- Max CP: 2885
- Attack: 212
- Defense: 131
- Stamina: 207
- Weather Boost: Cloudy
Granbull, a Fairy-type critter, is weak against these moves:
- Poison
- Steel
The attacks it resists:
- Dragon
- Bug
- Dark
- Fighting
Best counters for Granbull
Granbull in PvE mode can be countered by:
- Metagross with Bullet and Meteor Mash
- Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb
- Exadrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb
When using Granbull in the Ultra League, be careful of:
- Talonflame with Incinerate, Fly, and Flame Charge
- Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, and Moonblast
- Jellicent with Hex, Shadow Ball, and Surf
- Swampert with Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, and Earthquake
- Tapu Fini with Water Gun, Surf, and Moonblast
- Charizard with Wing Attack, Dragon Claw, and Blast Burn
Check out our other guides related to the game:
Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || February 2024 infographic || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Roserade best moveset and counters || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters
Poll : Can you now use Granbull effectively?
Yes
No
0 votes