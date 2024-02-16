Pokemon GO Roserade: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Roserade, the evolved form of Roselia, boasts a versatile Pokemon GO moveset, but players who have caught Roselia from the Carnival of Love event are wondering if it is a good pick for different battle scenarios. Those who haven’t captured one can get it from Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global, which will start in a few days.
Introduced in the fourth Generation video games Diamond and Pearl, Roserade is a dual Grass and Poison-type Pokemon. It has impressive battle stats, but will that be enough to challenge contenders out of its league? We will learn everything about that in this article.
Best moveset for Roserade in Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO offers two battle modes: PvP and PvE. Roserade performs more effectively when it uses moves suitable for the respective formats.
Best Roserade moveset for PvP
- Fast Move: Bullet Seed
- Charged Move: Weather Ball and Leaf Storm
Best Roserade moveset for PvE
- Fast Move: Magical Leaf
- Charged Move: Grass Knot
Is Roserade good in PvP?
Of all Pokemon GO Battle League formats, Roserade is best suited for the Ultra League meta. It is less effective in the Great League. Venusaur, which is also a Grass and Poison-type critter, is much better here. Securing wins in the Master League is hard with Roserade. Hence, the best thing would be to add Zarude, a Dark and Grass-type, to your team.
Roserade is an attack-focused species, lacking bulk power. This means it deals heavy damage but cannot take hits, making it a glass cannon in the game. Its Fast Move Bullet Seed significantly damages Ground, Rock, and Water-type Pokemon, forcing opponents to send out switches or use shields.
While Weather Ball takes less energy and inflicts considerable damage, a hit from Leaf Storm can instantly knock weakened fighters out.
Is Roserade good in PvE?
Pokemon GO’s PvE format includes Raid Battle and Gym Defense. Magical Leaf and Grass Knot give Roserade an advantage in these modes, as they do 16.44 damage per second.
The critter is a decent pick for PvE fights, but it shines when facing challengers like Swampert in raids. The reason is that it is robust against Swampert’s dual Water and Ground typing.
Defending Gyms should be handed over to alternatives such as Tangrowth and Amoonguss because Roserade isn’t as bulky as them.
All Roserade moves in Pokemon GO
Roserade uses several attacks, including those of the Fire-type. It utilizes 10 type moves, of which eight can access the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect.
Fast Moves:
- Razor Leaf (STAB, Grass-type)
- Jab Leaf (STAB, Poison-type)
- Bullet Seed (STAB, Grass-type)
- Magical Leaf (STAB, Grass-type)
Charged Moves:
- Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)
- Sludge Bomb (STAB, Poison-type)
- Solar Beam (STAB, Grass-type)
- Grass Knot (STAB, Grass-type)
- Weather Ball (Fire-type)
- Leaf Storm (STAB, Grass-type)
Pokemon GO: Roserade stats, weaknesses, and resistance
In Pokemon GO, Roserade has the following stats:
- Max CP: 3359
- Attack: 243
- Defense: 185
- Stamina: 155
- Weather Boost: Sunny and Cloudy
Being a dual Poison/Grass-type critter, its weaknesses are:
- Fire
- Flying
- Ice
- Psychic
Roserade resists these moves:
- Grass
- Electric
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Water
Best counters for Roserade
Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Steelix, Cresselia, Giratina (Altered), Skeledirge, Guzzlord
Roserade PvE counters:
- Rayquaza with Air Attack and Dragon Ascent
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Hoppa Unbound with Confusion and Psychic
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack
- Volcarona with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Lunala with Confusion and Psychic
