Pokemon GO Roserade: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Roserade, the evolved form of Roselia, boasts a versatile Pokemon GO moveset, but players who have caught Roselia from the Carnival of Love event are wondering if it is a good pick for different battle scenarios. Those who haven’t captured one can get it from Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global, which will start in a few days.

Introduced in the fourth Generation video games Diamond and Pearl, Roserade is a dual Grass and Poison-type Pokemon. It has impressive battle stats, but will that be enough to challenge contenders out of its league? We will learn everything about that in this article.

Best moveset for Roserade in Pokemon GO

Ideal moves (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO offers two battle modes: PvP and PvE. Roserade performs more effectively when it uses moves suitable for the respective formats.

Best Roserade moveset for PvP

Fast Move: Bullet Seed

Charged Move: Weather Ball and Leaf Storm

Best Roserade moveset for PvE

Fast Move: Magical Leaf

Charged Move: Grass Knot

Is Roserade good in PvP?

Of all Pokemon GO Battle League formats, Roserade is best suited for the Ultra League meta. It is less effective in the Great League. Venusaur, which is also a Grass and Poison-type critter, is much better here. Securing wins in the Master League is hard with Roserade. Hence, the best thing would be to add Zarude, a Dark and Grass-type, to your team.

Roserade is an attack-focused species, lacking bulk power. This means it deals heavy damage but cannot take hits, making it a glass cannon in the game. Its Fast Move Bullet Seed significantly damages Ground, Rock, and Water-type Pokemon, forcing opponents to send out switches or use shields.

While Weather Ball takes less energy and inflicts considerable damage, a hit from Leaf Storm can instantly knock weakened fighters out.

Is Roserade good in PvE?

PvE breakdown (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO’s PvE format includes Raid Battle and Gym Defense. Magical Leaf and Grass Knot give Roserade an advantage in these modes, as they do 16.44 damage per second.

The critter is a decent pick for PvE fights, but it shines when facing challengers like Swampert in raids. The reason is that it is robust against Swampert’s dual Water and Ground typing.

Defending Gyms should be handed over to alternatives such as Tangrowth and Amoonguss because Roserade isn’t as bulky as them.

All Roserade moves in Pokemon GO

Roserade uses several attacks, including those of the Fire-type. It utilizes 10 type moves, of which eight can access the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect.

Fast Moves:

Razor Leaf (STAB, Grass-type)

Jab Leaf (STAB, Poison-type)

Bullet Seed (STAB, Grass-type)

Magical Leaf (STAB, Grass-type)

Charged Moves:

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Sludge Bomb (STAB, Poison-type)

Solar Beam (STAB, Grass-type)

Grass Knot (STAB, Grass-type)

Weather Ball (Fire-type)

Leaf Storm (STAB, Grass-type)

Pokemon GO: Roserade stats, weaknesses, and resistance

Regular and Shiny Roserade (Image via TPC)

In Pokemon GO, Roserade has the following stats:

Max CP: 3359

Attack: 243

Defense: 185

Stamina: 155

Weather Boost: Sunny and Cloudy

Being a dual Poison/Grass-type critter, its weaknesses are:

Fire

Flying

Ice

Psychic

Roserade resists these moves:

Grass

Electric

Fairy

Fighting

Water

Best counters for Roserade

Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Steelix, Cresselia, Giratina (Altered), Skeledirge, Guzzlord

Roserade PvE counters:

Rayquaza with Air Attack and Dragon Ascent

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Hoppa Unbound with Confusion and Psychic

Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Volcarona with Fire Spin and Overheat

Lunala with Confusion and Psychic

