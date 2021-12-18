The best moveset for Roserade in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Roserade is one of the most powerful Grass-type Pokemon a trainer can obtain in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Not only is it a powerful Grass-type, it also comes with a secondary typing. The Poison-typing adds to the damage that Roserade can do to opposing Pokemon in battle.

While traveling through the Sinnoh region, having Roserade on your team is almost a must if you didn't choose Turtwig as your starter. Giving it a powerful moveset will make it an even more dangerous partner.

The best Roserade moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Giga Drain

Giga Drain is the main STAB attack for Roserade in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It does Special Attack damage and restores half of the HP taken away from the opponent. This is a great way to dish out big damage and heal up all in one move. Ground, Rock, and Water-types won't want to be on the receiving end of this attack.

Toxic Spikes

Toxic Spikes are the Poison-type version of Stealth Rock. Roserade will send Toxic Spikes over to the opponent's side of the battlefield. Any Pokemon switching in to fight will be poisoned. This will ensure an advantage, as the enemy team will be losing health quite rapidly. This is especially true with a Giga Drain combo.

Dazzling Gleam

Dazzling Gleam is really the only coverage move that Roserade should have in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It is a Special Fairy-type attack that hits all adjacent opponents, making it great for singles and doubles battles. Fighting, Dark, and Dragon-types will get hit with supereffective damage. This works especially well if your rival has Infernape on their team.

Sludge Bomb

Sludge Bomb will be its secondary STAB move. This will be Roserade's Poison-type attack that will deal damage. With the STAB in effect, the attack will have 135 Power. If Toxic Spikes haven't gone down yet or an opponent comes in with an Ability that prevents it from working, Sludge Bomb has a chance to poison the target after landing. This is a great move to deal supereffective damage to Fairy-types and other Grass-type Pokemon.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider