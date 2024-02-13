Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024: Shiny Oricorio debut, schedule, event bonuses, and more

With the Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 event in full swing, trainers can finally get their hands on everything that the developer has to offer for the occasion. It also marks the debut of Shiny Oricorio in-game, provided players are lucky to encounter it.

We have gathered all the available information regarding Carnival of Love 2024 below.

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 schedule

Carnival of Love takes place from Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10 am local time to Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 Heart Trim Furfrou & Shiny Oricorio

During the event, players will be able to change Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou.

Shiny Oricorio also makes its debut in-game during the occasion, with all Oricorio forms available right now.

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 wild encounters

The wild encounters during Carnival of Love are as follows:

Snubbull [shiny encounter available]

Skitty [shiny encounter available]

Luvdisc [shiny encounter available]

Red Flower Flabebe (Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa)

Blue Flower Flabebe (Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region)

Yellow Flower Flabebe (Appearing in the Americas)

Furfrou [shiny encounter available]

Baile Style Oricorio [shiny encounter available] (Appearing in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa)

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio [shiny encounter available] (Appearing in the Americas)

Pa'u Style Oricorio [shiny encounter available] (Appearing in African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands

Sensu Style Oricorio [shiny encounter available] (Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region)

Stufful [shiny encounter available]

Quaxly

Roselia [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)

White Flower Flabebe

Orange Flower Flabebe

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 Field Research task encounters and Timed Research

The Field Research tasks encounters for Carnival of Love are as follows:

Snubbull [shiny encounter available]

Roselia [shiny encounter available]

Spinda with a heart pattern [shiny encounter available]

Clamperl [shiny encounter available]

Luvdisc [shiny encounter available]

Furfrou [shiny encounter available]

Stufful [shiny encounter available]

Trainers can purchase a paid Timed Research for US$1.00 (or its equivalent in the players' local currency) for Carnival of Love from the in-game shop. Rewards include encounters with Spinda with a heart pattern.

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 Collection Challenge

Trainers can participate in an event-themed Collection Challenge during the Carnival of Love event, with rewards including XP, Stardust, and Roserade encounter.

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 event bonuses

The event bonuses are as follows:

Increased chance of receiving Candy XL when walking with your buddy

Two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokémon

Trainers in Brazil will enjoy the following exclusive bonus:

Trainers in Brazil can earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon during the Carnival of Love event in celebration of Brazilian Carnaval

