All Shadow Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

In Pokemon GO, the Legendary Pokemon are by far the most formidable forces, including their Shiny and Shadow forms. Here, we will rank them. But before we get into that subject, let's learn what Shadow Legendaries are. Because their hearts are corrupted, they have purple aura and red eyes. So, design-wise, that is the main differentiating factor that sets it apart from its regular version.

However, the power and movesets are similar. The twist is that Shadow Legendary Pokemon can deal +20% damage. In contrast, they also take +20% damage from the opponents. That being said, let's rank the worst and the best by their performance in the GO Battle League.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's viewpoints.

Ranking the Shadow Legendary Pokemon like Shadow Ho-Oh and Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO

16) Shadow Regigigas

Shadow Regigigas stat spread (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Normal

: Normal Max CP : 4913

: 4913 Attack : 287

: 287 Defense : 210

: 210 Stamina : 221

: 221 Fast Move : Zen Headbutt (Psychic) and Hidden Power (Normal, STAB)

: Zen Headbutt (Psychic) and Hidden Power (Normal, STAB) Charged Move : {Giga Impact and Frustration (Normal, STAB)}, Focus Blast (Fighting), and Thunder (Electric)

: {Giga Impact and Frustration (Normal, STAB)}, Focus Blast (Fighting), and Thunder (Electric) Better suited: None

The Legendary Pokemon, Shadow Regigigas, lacks a versatile move pool in Pokemon GO. Its stats focus more on Attack, which is good for being recognized as an attacker. While its Defense and Stamina are well-balanced, this doesn’t help it perform effectively in the GO Battle League. On top of that, it’s typing isn’t impressive.

15) Shadow Latias

Shadow Latia's stats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Dragon and Psychic

: Dragon and Psychic Max CP : 3968

: 3968 Attack : 288

: 288 Defense : 246

: 246 Stamina : 190

: 190 Fast Move : Dragon Breath (Dragon, STAB), Zen Headbutt (Psychic, STAB), and Charm (Fairy)

: Dragon Breath (Dragon, STAB), Zen Headbutt (Psychic, STAB), and Charm (Fairy) Charged Move : {Psychic and Mist Ball (Psychic, STAB)}, Outrage (Dragon, STAB), and Thunder (Electric), and Frustration (Normal)

: {Psychic and Mist Ball (Psychic, STAB)}, Outrage (Dragon, STAB), and Thunder (Electric), and Frustration (Normal) Better suited: Master League

Shadow Latias is a Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Being an attacker with a decent move pool and stats, it is terrific in PvE battle scenarios like the Raid Battle. Sadly, it cannot shine like other powerhouses in the Master League. In this format, monsters such as Shadow Rhydon and Hisuian Samurott are far better choices.

14) Shadow Moltres

Shadow Moltres stat spread (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Fire and Flying

: Fire and Flying Max CP : 3917

: 3917 Attack : 251

: 251 Defense : 181

: 181 Stamina : 207

: 207 Fast Move : Wing Attack (Flying, STAB) and Fire Spin (Fire, STAB)

: Wing Attack (Flying, STAB) and Fire Spin (Fire, STAB) Charged Move : {Heat wave, Fire Blast, and Overheat (Fire, STAB)}, Sky Attack (Flying, STAB), Ancient Power (Rock)

: {Heat wave, Fire Blast, and Overheat (Fire, STAB)}, Sky Attack (Flying, STAB), Ancient Power (Rock) Better suited: Master League

Despite being a Shadow Legendary Pokemon, Shadow Moltres cannot help players secure multiple wins in the PvP format. Though its power is more useful in the Master League, the critter does less to nothing in the Ultra League. Therefore, anyone wanting to use it must build an ideal team and attempt to challenge the tougher opponents.

13) Shadow Suicune

Shadow Suicune stats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Water

: Water Max CP : 3372

: 3372 Attack : 180

: 180 Defense : 235

: 235 Stamina : 225

: 225 Fast Move : Extrasensory (Psychic), Hidden Power (Normal), Ice Fang (Ice), and Snarl (Bite)

: Extrasensory (Psychic), Hidden Power (Normal), Ice Fang (Ice), and Snarl (Bite) Charged Move : {Bubble Beam, Water Pulse, Scald, and Hydro Pump (Water, STAB)}, Frustration (Normal), and Ice Beam (Ice)

: {Bubble Beam, Water Pulse, Scald, and Hydro Pump (Water, STAB)}, Frustration (Normal), and Ice Beam (Ice) Better suited: Ultra and Master League

Pokemon like Shadow Suicune have Water elemental typing, allowing them to excel against Ground, Rock, and Fire-type Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. But it cannot capitalize on the STAB from its Fast Moves. To rectify this, it must rely on Charged Moves. Nonetheless, the PvP battle format is too much for this Legendary Pokemon.

Interestingly, purifying the Shadow form of Suicune allows players to have an upper hand in the Ultra League. However, they should not purify it for the Master League. It is ideal to take the risk to gain a +20% damage boost.

12) Shadow Entei

Shadow Entei stat spread (Image via The Pokemon GO)

Pokemon GO Type : Fire

: Fire Max CP : 3926

: 3926 Attack : 235

: 235 Defense : 171

: 171 Stamina : 251

: 251 Fast Move : {Fire Fang and Fire Spin (Fire, STAB)}

: {Fire Fang and Fire Spin (Fire, STAB)} Charged Move : {Flamethrower, Fire Blast, Overheat, Flame Charge (Fire, STAB)}, Iron Head (Steel), Frustration (Normal), Scorching Sands (Ground)

: {Flamethrower, Fire Blast, Overheat, Flame Charge (Fire, STAB)}, Iron Head (Steel), Frustration (Normal), Scorching Sands (Ground) Better suited: Master League

Shadow Entei is a Fire-type creature with great tank and attacking power. It can inflict significant damage on Bug, Grass, Steel, and Ice-type Pokemon. This is because they are weak to its Fire-type moves. Additionally, it can access multiple Fire-type STAB moves.

This Shadow Legendary's moves, Frustration and Scorching Sands, aren’t intimidating. As a result, it can’t pose a threat with its versatile movesets. Therefore, forget about the beast threatening the non-Legendary Pokemon in the Ultra League. If trainers don't equip it with a good unit, Shadow Enteic cannot even secure wins against Zacian (Hero) and Metagross in the Master League.

11) Shadow Articuno

Shadow Articuno (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Ice and Flying

: Ice and Flying Max CP : 3450

: 3450 Attack : 192

: 192 Defense : 236

: 236 Stamina : 207

: 207 Fast Move : {Ice Shard and Frost Breath (ICE, STAB)}

: {Ice Shard and Frost Breath (ICE, STAB)} Charged Move : {Ice Beam, Blizzard, Icy Win, and Triple Axel (ICE, STAB)}, Ancient Power (Rock), Hurricane (Flying, STAB), Frustration (Normal)

: {Ice Beam, Blizzard, Icy Win, and Triple Axel (ICE, STAB)}, Ancient Power (Rock), Hurricane (Flying, STAB), Frustration (Normal) Better suited: Master League

Shadow Articuno, a Legendary Pokemon and one of the strongest critters from the Kanto region, can only access STAB potential Ice-type Fast Moves. It doesn’t have a Flying-type attack as a Fast Move. This means it cannot damage Fighting, Bug, and Grass-type critters unless it possesses effective Charged Moves. As a result, they have no advantage in multiple battle scenarios without using Flying-type attacks.

In addition, its Charged Move, called Hurricane, needs 100 energy to do 110 damage to opponents. However, it isn't helpful when the battle is strategically approached. Shadow Articuno performs reasonably well in the Pokemon GO Master League.

Although it comes down to who has the best team, supplementing the Legendary with Cresselia, Togekiss, and Swampert helps land respectable hits in the Ultra League.

10) Shadow Regice

Shadow Regice stat spread (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Ice

: Ice Max CP : 3530

: 3530 Attack : 179

: 179 Defense : 309

: 309 Stamina : 190

: 190 Fast Move : Frost Breath (Ice, STAB), Rock Smash (Fighting), and Lock-on (Normal)

: Frost Breath (Ice, STAB), Rock Smash (Fighting), and Lock-on (Normal) Charged Move: Earthquake (Ground), Blizzard (Ice), Thunder (Electric), Focus Blast (Fighting), and Frustration (Normal)

Better suited: Ultra and Master League

The Legendary Shadow Pokemon, Shadow Regice, is a formidable force in the Ultra League battle. To perform effectively, its best moves would be Lock-on, Thunder, and Earthquake. Additionally, Shadow Regice's great Defense stat in the game allows it to withstand powerful hits.

Trainers can also use Shadow Regice in the Master League but can’t rely on its battle capacity. They can't beat the format unless they make the right choices by choosing creatures like Zygarde (Complete Forme), Giratina (Altered), Ho-Oh, Dragonite, or Palkia in their team.

Note that this suggestion might not guarantee significant wins. External factors like individual playstyle and circumstances determine the result.

9) Shadow Kyogre

Shadow Kyogre stat spread (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Water

: Water Max CP : 4652

: 4652 Attack : 270

: 270 Defense : 228

: 228 Stamina : 205

: 205 Fast Move : Waterfall (Water, STAB)

: Waterfall (Water, STAB) Charged Move : {Hydro Pump, Surf, and Origin Pulse (Water, STAB)}, Blizzard (Ice), Thunder (Electric), and Frustration (Normal)

: {Hydro Pump, Surf, and Origin Pulse (Water, STAB)}, Blizzard (Ice), Thunder (Electric), and Frustration (Normal) Better suited: Master League

Shadow Kyogre is a coveted Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO and the mainline games. Recognized as a mascot of Pokemon Sapphire, Kyogre instantly became a sensation. Correspondingly, players want to test/use its power to battle in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Not only is Shadow Kyogre a PvP specialist, it is also used as a counter for the Raid Battle. Due to its outstanding Combat Power and moves, it beat various Pokemon with its sheer battle capabilities.

8) Shadow Lugia

Shadow Lugia stat spread (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Psychic and Flying

: Psychic and Flying Max CP : 4186

: 4186 Attack : 190

: 190 Defense : 310

: 310 Stamina : 235

: 235 Fast Move : Dragon Tail (Dragon) and Extrasensory (Psychic, STAB)

: Dragon Tail (Dragon) and Extrasensory (Psychic, STAB) Charged Move : {Sky Attack and Aeroblast (Flying, STAB)}, Future Sight (Psychic, STAB), Frustration (Normal), and Hydro Pump (Water)

: {Sky Attack and Aeroblast (Flying, STAB)}, Future Sight (Psychic, STAB), Frustration (Normal), and Hydro Pump (Water) Best suited: Master League

Lugia is a fan-favorite critter that has stolen the hearts of franchise fans because of its power and story. In Pokemon GO, trainers desperately wish to get their hands on this beast. From being a good raid counter to dominating the Master League battle, Shadow Lugia can do magic at any given time of the day.

This is because of its moveset and stats. Players must understand that CP doesn’t always play an important role in the game. Various factors are considered, like movesets, how much energy is generated when utilizing an attack, and more. That said, the Shadow Legendary Lugia is a beast in the Pokemon GO Master League battle.

7) Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mewtwo stat spread (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Psychic

: Psychic Max CP : 4724

: 4724 Attack : 300

: 300 Defense : 182

: 182 Stamina : 214

: 214 Fast Move : {Psycho Cut and Confusion (Psychic, STAB)}

: {Psycho Cut and Confusion (Psychic, STAB)} Charged Move : {Psychic and Psystrike (Psychic, STAB)}, Hyper Beam (Normal), Flamethrower (Fire), Ice Beam (Ice), Shadow Ball*(Ghost), Thunderbolt (Electric), Frustration (Normal), Focus Blast (Fighting)

: {Psychic and Psystrike (Psychic, STAB)}, Hyper Beam (Normal), Flamethrower (Fire), Ice Beam (Ice), Shadow Ball*(Ghost), Thunderbolt (Electric), Frustration (Normal), Focus Blast (Fighting) Best suited: Master League

Pokemon GO players are always excited to capture any variants of Mewtwo, including the Shadow form. This Legendary’s power is primarily focused on attacking. Although the Defense stat is comparatively lower than its Attack and Stamina, the power ratio is well structured. In addition, it can utilize multiple elemental moves.

Players can enjoy the extensive versatility of Shadow Mewtwo's arsenal in the PvE battle format. They can use Fire, Ghost, and Fighting-type moves as per their requirement to win the fray.

However, in the Pokemon GO PvP scenario like the Master League, one is unaware of the opponent, their Pokemon, and moves. This is where the Legendary Shadow Mewtwo assists players with its immeasurable strength and vitality.

6) Shadow Latios

Shadow Latios stats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Dragon and Psychic

: Dragon and Psychic Max CP : 4310

: 4310 Attack : 268

: 268 Defense : 212

: 212 Stamina : 190

: 190 Fast Move : Dragon Breath (Dragon, STAB) and Zen Headbutt (Psychic, STAB)

: Dragon Breath (Dragon, STAB) and Zen Headbutt (Psychic, STAB) Charged Move: Dragon Claw (Dragon, STAB), {Psychic and Luster Purge (Psychic, STAB)}, and Solar Beam (Grass)

Best suited: Master League

Unfortunately, Shadow Latias isn’t as useful as Shadow Latios. Although one of the best in the PvE scene, it doesn't have the vigor and stat for PvP. Since Shadow Latios is a Legendary Pokemon, we look at its performance and power in the Master League format to rank it.

Shadow Latios sports an astounding Fast and Charged Move combination. Furthermore, the creature surprises other Legendaries and Mythicals with its spirit to dominate the open League. Players can use its STAB power to deal heavy damage.

Additionally, its attack forces opponents to use their shield early on before reaching the mid-phase of the battle. There are various benefits of having this monster in your team in Pokemon GO.

5) Shadow Raikou

Shadow Raikou (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Electric

: Electric Max CP : 3902

: 3902 Attack : 241

: 241 Defense : 195

: 195 Stamina : 207

: 207 Fast Move : {Thunder Shock and Volt Switch (Electric, STAB)}

: {Thunder Shock and Volt Switch (Electric, STAB)} Charged Move: {Thunder, Thunderbolt, and Wild Charge (Electric, STAB)}, Shadow Ball (Ghost), and Frustration

Best suited: Ultra and Master League

Shadow Raikou graces Pokemon GO fans by appearing in five-star raids. Those relying on events usually get a Shadow Raikou with CP suitable for the Ultra League. Although its potential might not be apparent in the former, this critter shines in the Master League.

All you need is a unit that bolsters each other's strengths, covers for weaknesses, and cooperates in the battle to see the light of victory. Additionally, this Shadow Legendary enjoys STAB benefits from its Fast and Charged Moves in Pokemon GO.

4) Shadow Ho-Oh

Shadow Ho-Oh stats spread (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Fire and Flying

: Fire and Flying Max CP : 4367

: 4367 Attack : 239

: 239 Defense : 244

: 244 Stamina : 214

: 214 Fast Move : Steel Wing (Steel), Hidden Power (Normal), Incinerate (Fire, STAB), Extrasensory (Psychic)

: Steel Wing (Steel), Hidden Power (Normal), Incinerate (Fire, STAB), Extrasensory (Psychic) Charged Move : {Fire Blast and Sacred Fire (Fire, STAB)}, Brave Bird (Flying, STAB), Solar Beam (Grass), and Earthquake (Ground)

: {Fire Blast and Sacred Fire (Fire, STAB)}, Brave Bird (Flying, STAB), Solar Beam (Grass), and Earthquake (Ground) Best suited: Ultra and Master League

Firstly, those who have yet to capture the Shadow Ho-Oh can participate in the Taken Treasure event. This Legendary Pokemon is sought for multiple reasons. Besides its sheer power, trainers also hunt this critter down for its unique design.

Regarding its capacity, Fire and Flying types fall under the top 10 elemental typing. And when a Pokemon has both, it automatically becomes monstrous.

In the Master League, the Shadow Ho-Oh is ranked among the top 15 contenders. The monster can access its signature move, Sacred Fire, which is necessary to get the best out of the Legendary. Coupled with that, players can even purify Shadow Ho-Oh to boost its power.

3) Shadow Regirock

Shadow Regirock stats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Rock

: Rock Max CP : 3350

: 3350 Attack : 179

: 179 Defense : 309

: 309 Stamina : 190

: 190 Fast Move : Rock Throw (Rock, STAB), Rock Smash (Fighting), and Lock-on (Normal)

: Rock Throw (Rock, STAB), Rock Smash (Fighting), and Lock-on (Normal) Charged Move : Stone Edge (Rock, STAB), Earthquake (Ground), Zap Cannon (Electric), Frustration (Normal), and Focus Blast (Fighting)

: Stone Edge (Rock, STAB), Earthquake (Ground), Zap Cannon (Electric), Frustration (Normal), and Focus Blast (Fighting) Best suited: Great, Ultra, and Master League

Shadow Regirock is a solo Rock-type Legendary Pokemon. In Pokemon GO, its maximum CP can climb up to 3350. As for stats, it has an average Attack and a slightly decent Stamina. The critter's area of expertise is Defense. This means it is defensively robust, and with the proper set of moves, it can easily overwhelm the Ultra and the Master League.

One needs an excellent roster to capitalize on each critter's power, so empowering Shadow Regirock with a great team will yield results in almost all formats. Of course, players always have the opportunity to purify this Shadow Pokemon. If they do that, it ranks in the top 15 in the Ultra League meta.

2) Shadow Registeel

Shadow Registeel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Steel

: Steel Max CP : 2766

: 2766 Attack : 149

: 149 Defense : 285

: 285 Stamina : 190

: 190 Fast Move : Metal Claw (Steel, STAB), Rock Smash (Fighting), and Lock-on (Normal)

: Metal Claw (Steel, STAB), Rock Smash (Fighting), and Lock-on (Normal) Charged Move : Hyper Beam (Rock), Flash Cannon (Steel, STAB), Zap Cannon (Electric), Frustration (Normal), and Focus Blast (Fighting)

: Hyper Beam (Rock), Flash Cannon (Steel, STAB), Zap Cannon (Electric), Frustration (Normal), and Focus Blast (Fighting) Best suited: Great and Ultra League

Shadow Registeel is an excellent fighter in the Pokemon GO Ultra League. It is defensively strong, with impressive bulk power and consistent moves. Players can dominate the meta by creating a reliable build for this Legendary Pokemon.

Not only that, Registeel is also best suited in the Great League meta. Thanks to its typing, it resists various Pokemon types, and its STAB move deals massive damage to Ice and Fairy-type Pokemon. Note that purifying Registeel makes it more robust than ever, making it a top Pokemon in the Ultra League meta.

1) Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Zapdos stats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Type : Electric and Flying

: Electric and Flying Max CP : 3987

: 3987 Attack : 253

: 253 Defense : 185

: 185 Stamina : 207

: 207 Fast Move : {Thunder Shock and Charged Beam (Electric, STAB)}

: {Thunder Shock and Charged Beam (Electric, STAB)} Charged Move : {Thunder, Thunderbolt, and Zap Cannon (Electric, STAB)}, Drill Peck (Flying, STAB), Frustration (Normal), Ancient Power (Rock)

: {Thunder, Thunderbolt, and Zap Cannon (Electric, STAB)}, Drill Peck (Flying, STAB), Frustration (Normal), Ancient Power (Rock) Best suited: Ultra and Master League

The benefit of catching a Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO is that players can use Candy XL to boost its level to the maximum without any drawbacks. It’s always a win-win situation with this creature. If the Shadow Legendary is below 2500 CP, it is a threatening powerhouse in the Ultra League.

Similarly, those who increase the level of Shadow Zapdos will get similar results. With a CP rising up to 3987, it gets the fighting power needed to face tough challenges. Players can secure wins and earn exciting rewards from the league with its power, stats, and fantastic move pool.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || Taken Treasures Timed Research tasks and rewards || Rare Pokemon to catch in Taken Treasure || Best Fast Attacks || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters

Poll : Do you usually purify Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO? Yes No 0 votes