Best team for Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO

Giovanni has returned with a new Legendary Shadow Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. This time, you will be facing him and his Shadow Regigigas when you use a Super Rocket Radar. You can encounter Giovanni and his Shadow Regigigas during the current Team GO Rocket Takeover event. However, you are advised not to spend your Super Rocket Radar on Shadow Regigigas.

This article walks you through the best teams for Regigigas and its Shadow variant in Pokemon GO, including the attacks of all the creatures and the opponents you can defeat.

(Note: Both Regigigas and its Shadow variant will have the same attributes in this game. However, in its Shadow form, Regigigas’ attack stat will get multiplied 1.2 times, and its defense stat will get multiplied by 0.8.)

Best team for Regigigas/Shadow Regigigas in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Regigigas in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Here is the best team for Regigigas/Shadow Regigigas in the Great League of Pokemon GO:

Defense Forme Deoxys in the Lead

Purugly as the Safe Swap

Shadow Regigigas as the Closer

Here are the attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter as the Fast move, along with Psycho Boost and Thunderbolt as the Charged moves.

Counter as the Fast move, along with Psycho Boost and Thunderbolt as the Charged moves. Purugly: Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Thunder and Aerial Ace as the Charged moves.

Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Thunder and Aerial Ace as the Charged moves. Shadow Regigigas: Hidden Power as the Fast move, along with Giga Impact and Focus Blast as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Jellicent, Gligar, Scrafty, Pelipper, Cresselia, Medicham, Quagsire, Vigoroth, Alolan Ninetales, and Registeel.

Best team for Regigigas/Shadow Regigigas in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Regigigas in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Here is the best team for Regigigas/Shadow Regigigas in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO:

Altered Forme Giratina in the Lead

Cresslia as the Safe Swap

Regigigas as the Closer

Here are the attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak as the Charged moves.

Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak as the Charged moves. Cresselia: Psycho Cut as the Fast move, along with Grass Knot and Moonblast as the Charged moves.

Psycho Cut as the Fast move, along with Grass Knot and Moonblast as the Charged moves. Regigigas: Hidden Power as the Fast move, along with Thunder and Focus Blast as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Cobalion, Altered Forme Giratina, Virizion, Tapu Fini, Golisopod, Charizard, Jellicent, Walrein, and Poliwrath.

Best team for Regigigas/Shadow Regigigas in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Regigigas in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Here is the best team for Regigigas/Shadow Regigigas in the Master League of Pokemon GO:

Hero Forme Zacian in the Lead

Reshiram as the Safe Swap

Regigigas as the Closer

Here are the attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Hero Forme Zacian: Quick Attack as the Fast move, along with Wild Charge and Close Combat as the Charged moves.

Quick Attack as the Fast move, along with Wild Charge and Close Combat as the Charged moves. Reshiram: Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Fusion Flare and Overheat as the Charged moves.

Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Fusion Flare and Overheat as the Charged moves. Regigigas: Hidden Power as the Fast move, along with Thunder and Focus Blast as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Gyarados, Dragonite, Rayquaza, Mewtwo, Origin Forme Giratina, Yveltal, Therian Forme Landorus, Ursaluna, Kyogre, Zarude, Altered Forme Giratina, Palkia, Mamoswine, and Reshiram.