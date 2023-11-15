The Pokemon series has come a long way from its beginnings in the Kanto region, but this location remains one of the most beloved in the franchise. While this is partly because it is the first region many fans experienced, it also features a great cast of Pocket Monsters with a ton of personality and practical applications in battle. Many species remain incredibly popular even now in Generation IX.

But which Pokemon from Kanto are the strongest? It really comes down to how a trainer conceptualizes strength. Depending on learnable moves, stats, type combinations, and lore, a different set of answers exist.

With that in mind, it isn't a bad time to take a look at the strongest Pokemon from the Kanto region with their total base stats used as a baseline.

Ranking the 10 strongest Kanto Pokemon based on total base stat

10) Blastoise

Blastoise combines a sturdy constitution with heavy Water-type damage (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a base stat total of 530 points, Blastoise is only dwarfed by the likes of Lapras and Gyarados when it comes to being Kanto's strongest Water-types. Blastoise's Speed isn't ideal, but it makes up for this deficit with a spectacular ceiling to its Defense/Sp. Defense stats can deal some solid damage as well, thanks to attacks like Hydro Pump and Ice Beam.

Receiving forms like Mega Evolution in Gen VI and Gigantamax in Gen VIII has magnified Blastoise's formidable defenses and offensive arsenal. Access to attacks like Hydro Cannon, Dragon Pulse, and Muddy Water has only helped Blastoise become a strong choice in the subsequent Pokemon generations.

9) Charizard

Charizard is a fan-favorite creature for more than its appearance (Image via The Pokemon Company)

What's not to love about Charizard? It has a fantastic design, a base stat total of 534, and a Fire/Flying-typing. Though it admittedly isn't the strongest Fire-type from Kanto when it comes to pure numbers, it only loses out to a Legendary Pokemon, which is certainly commendable in its own right.

Furthermore, Charizard gained access to some excellent attacks later in the series, including Blast Burn and Flare Blitz, complementing its Sp. Attack stat. Throw in access to two Mega Evolution forms (one of which gives it an appropriate Dragon-typing) and a deadly Gigantamax form, and it's no surprise that Charizard's stellar popularity has continued to this day.

8) Lapras

Lapras benefits from a solid initial health pool and decent attack stats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clocking in with a base stat total of 535, only one Water-type and one Ice-type overcome Lapras in the numbers game. Right from the beginning, Lapras is blessed with a high base HP and Sp. Def stat while having commendable Attack and Sp. Attack stats as well. It truly only languishes when it comes to Speed and Defense.

Fortunately, the right EV training can make Lapras quite tanky, and it has access to several solid moves like Ice Beam, Blizzard, and Liquidation. Lapras won't be confused as an offensive juggernaut, but it has the durability to shrug off attacks to make up for its relative lack of quickness. Its Gigantamax form is also a huge help to that end.

7) Snorlax

Snorlax is much more than a snoozing giant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon series' original immovable object, Snorlax, is about as sturdy as it comes in the Kanto region. Gifted with a base stat total of 540 and a sky-high base HP stat of 160, Snorlax can take plenty of damage before it's down for the count. However, this sleepy Normal-type can also dish out considerable damage thanks to a base Attack stat of 110.

As a Normal-type, Snorlax only has one elemental weakness: Fighting-type attacks. This, in turn, makes it difficult to counter. With a powerful Gigantamax form and the ability to learn many different move types, Snorlax can be the immovable center of a trainer's Pokemon team.

6) Gyarados

Gyarados is the strongest Water-type in all of Kanto (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokemon players are hunting for the strongest Water-type in Kanto, they will find it in Gyarados. Evolving from the near-useless Magikarp, Gyarados possesses a base stat total of 540, giving it the highest of its kind among its peers. It is also partly a Flying-type, which is unfortunate when dealing with Electric-types but quite helpful otherwise.

With its base stats peaking in the Attack sector, Gyarados excels at physical attacks and can become an absolute menace when it Mega Evolves. Not only does this exponentially increase its potential damage output, but it also replaces Gyarados' Flying-type with Dark-type.

5) Arcanine

Arcanine is one of the most dangerous Fire-types in the Kanto region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the end of the day, Arcanine has the highest-peaking base stat totals among all of Kanto's non-legendary Fire-types, standing at 555. It focuses on Attack, Sp. Attack and Speed, aiming to move first and take an opponent out as soon as it can. Hard-hitting attacks that Arcanine received after Generation I, like Flare Blitz and Overheat, can certainly meet its goal.

Unfortunately, Arcanine lacks a Mega Evolution or any other form to boost its power. Aside from its Fire/Rock-type counterpart, Hisui, Arcanine has to get by on its own strength without transformation. Be that as it may, this fiery Pokemon does a fantastic job among its Generation I peers.

4) The Legendary Bird trio

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres rank among Kanto's most powerful (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's no surprise that the Kanto region's Legendary Pokemon are the strongest in their locale, and the Legendary Bird trio rightfully takes its place in the pantheon of the powerful. With a base stat total of 580 for Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, all three specimens have spectacular applications in battle and are revered in the series lore.

As a matter of fact, the Legendary Birds share the prestigious honor of being the strongest Ice/Electric/Fire-type in the Kanto region. The three would also take the title of the most powerful Flying-types in the region if it wasn't for one pseudo-legendary species snatching away that honor.

3) Dragonite

Dragonite's cute appearance doesn't mean it's a pushover (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On the subject of that pseudo-legendary Flying-type, Dragonite possesses a staggering base stat total of 600 and has a potent Dragon/Flying-type combination. Its high Attack and Sp. Attack stats without training are already incredibly impressive, giving it the numbers to go toe-to-toe with Legendary Pokemon and wipe out its counterparts that simply can't measure up.

Dragonite's cartoonish appearance does not resemble its fearsome battle power, as it has access to powerful moves like Draco Meteor and Dragon Claw and can be a menace on the battlefield. As the strongest Dragon- and Flying-type in the Kanto region according to base stats, trainers battling Dragonite should never discredit it. It's highly advised to keep an Ice-type in reserve to deal with this thunderous dragon.

2) Mew

Generation I's rarest 'mon is also one of its most powerful (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Mew has never been directly linked to the Kanto region as a native, it was available during the Generation I games in limited capacities, so we'll go ahead and count it. Mirroring Dragonite's base stat total of 600, what gives Mew the edge in this situation is its ability to learn any non-exclusive move in the Pocket Monsters series since it is the genetic ancestor of all species.

As a Psychic-type, Mew didn't have many counters in the series until the Dark-type was introduced in Generation II. Even then, its perfectly balanced base stat spread across all categories allows trainers to EV train Mew for any role they need it to fill.

1) Mewtwo

Mewtwo is undoubtedly Kanto's most fearsome creature (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kanto's strongest Pocket Monster and one of the most powerful in the entire series, there's little doubt that Mewtwo is a force to be reckoned with. Sporting a base stat total of 680 with an emphasis on Sp. Attack and Speed, Mewtwo can demolish opponents in as little as one move. This critter also benefits from access to the attack Psystrike, which is currently a move exclusive to Mewtwo.

Unlike the creature it was cloned from, Mewtwo has the ability to Mega Evolve into two different transformations. Mega Mewtwo X enhances its physical damage output and gains a Fighting-typing, while Mega Mewtwo Y thrives on further boosting Mewtwo's Special Attacks and Speed. No matter how you slice it, Mewtwo has been Kanto's kingpin since 1996.