What are the best movesets for Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is on the cusp of its seventh anniversary and has signaled this occasion by ushering in an entire event. From July 6, 2023, to July 12, 2023, trainers can enter 5-star raids and battle the Kanto Legendary Birds — Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Once defeated, players can capture these elusive and powerful creatures for whatever use they wish.

If Pokemon GO trainers want to use these three species in battle, they should know that they all perform quite well in both PvE and PvP. Be that as it may, players will certainly want to optimize these soaring fighters' movesets to ensure the best chance at success.

So, what are the movesets in Pokemon GO that give Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres the best chance to win in battles? Put plainly, it depends on the creature in question.

What are Articuno's best movesets in Pokemon GO?

Articuno's Flying/Ice type combination may not be the best in Pokemon GO, but this frigid creature does have the benefit of a high maximum Defense IV stat. Articuno can perform decently in some PvE modes like raids, but it truly shines in PvP, where its durability can allow it to thrive in the GO Battle League.

When battling in PvE arenas, it is ideal to use Articuno as a pure Ice-type fighter. In PvP, this Legendary bird will need a little more flexibility to take on various opponents of myriad elemental types. Fortunately, it has access to moves like Ancient Power and Hurricane to improve its type coverage.

Recommended movesets for Articuno

PvE - Frost Breath + Blizzard

- Frost Breath + Blizzard PvP - Ice Shard + Icy Wind + Hurricane or Ancient Power

What are Zapdos' best movesets in Pokemon GO?

Although Zapdos doesn't sport Articuno's defensive capabilities in Pokemon GO, it makes up for this deficit with sheer firepower. Much like its counterparts, Zapdos fights best in PvE when it's amplifying its damage with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) by sticking to an Electric-type moveset.

Like most Pokemon, though, Zapdos needs a little extra type coverage to deal with the various opponents it can face in PvP. The good news is that it possesses access to the moves Drill Peck and Ancient Power. Even better, Drill Peck provides extra coverage and improved damage, thanks to receiving STAB since Zapdos is a part Flying-type creature.

Recommended movesets for Zapdos

PvE - Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt

- Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt PvP - Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt + Drill Peck

What are Moltres' best movesets in Pokemon GO?

For the most part, Moltres performs at its peak in Pokemon GO's PvE game modes. However, it still has some viability in the Ultra and Master Leagues when it has the right moveset on its side, as well as quality CP and IV stats. Much like Zapdos, Moltres foregoes durability for a high damage output.

In PvE, Moltres can excel as both a Fire and Flying-type fighter, dealing high STAB damage with two separate movesets. Meanwhile, trainers can combine Moltres' Fire/Flying-type moves to give it the ability to deal with more type matchups in PvP.

Recommended movesets for Moltres

PvE - Fire Spin + Overheat or Wing Attack + Sky Attack

- Fire Spin + Overheat or Wing Attack + Sky Attack PvP - Fire Spin + Sky Attack + Overheat

It should be noted that for all three Legendary Birds, these movesets are optimal but not necessarily perfect for every situation.

Trainers should always look to other potential movesets if the ones listed here aren't exactly working for them. Flexibility pays dividends in this mobile title, and players can benefit from being adaptive.

