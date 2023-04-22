5 best Pokemon choices for Pokemon GO's Master League

One of the most captivating aspects of Pokemon GO is its competitive Battle League game mode, where players can test their skills against each other in three different tiers of play. However, with so many different creatures to choose from, constructing a team can be overwhelming for some.

Pokemon GO's competitive scene is quite complicated. The mobile game's battle system has a steeper learning curve than that of the main series games, which can be intimidating for fans of the traditional Pokemon games.

With Master League featuring some of the most powerful creatures the franchise has ever seen, players may be tempted to give this format a try. This article will list some of the best Pokemon that you can include in your battle party.

Pokemon GO Master League: Top 5 picks in the current metagame

1) Kyurem

Kyurem is a versatile Ice and Dragon-type Pokémon that has recently gained popularity among higher-ranked players due to the rise in usage of many Ground and Dragon-types in the game.

Kyurem's moveset includes debuffing moves and a spammable Dragon-type attack, Dragon Claw, making it an excellent Ice-type switch. However, it will struggle against Steel-types and tankier Legendaries.

2) Solgaleo

One of the rarest creatures in the game, Solgaleo has rarely been seen since its initial debut. However, the creature has made quite the name for itself in Pokemon GO's Master League. While the creature has its fair share of Steel and Psychic moves (attacks that share its typing), it also has access to some amazing Fire-type attacks.

For this reason, Solgaleo counters a lot of metagame offensive picks like Zacian, Excadrill, and Dialga. However, the Psychic typing leaves it vulnerable to Giratina and Shadow Ball Mewtwo. As such, players should try to use Solgaleo during the midgame.

3) Altered Giratina

Altered Giratina has been at the top of Pokemon GO's Master League for a very long time now and has only recently been dethroned as the best in the game. Giratina is an incredibly bulky Ghost and Dragon-type Pokemon, one of the best offensive type combinations in the game. This bulk is made even better when the creature is in its Altered Form.

While Altered Giratina is one of the best picks in the game, it has some key weaknesses, and a Pokemon with a better defensive type than itself can simply outlast it. Steel-types and the Origin Form of Giratina are some of the Altered form's biggest counters.

4) Lugia

Lugia is known in the main series as the original defensive Legendary. This remains true to this day in Pokemon GO as it is the best defensive choice for the Master League. Unlike a lot of other tanks in the game, it deals a lot of its damage through Fast Attacks.

Lugia's biggest downside is its lack of coverage typings. While having Psychic, Flying, and a Water-type moves does not sound entirely bad on its own, these types do very little to impact the Steel-types that rule over the current Master League metagame.

5) Groudon

Despite mixed reviews from players, the recent GO Fest event in Pokemon GO had a significant impact on Groudon's viability in the game. Groudon can now learn its signature move, Precipice Blades, which greatly enhances its damage potential.

With access to powerful Ground-type moves like Earthquake and coverage options such as Fire Punch, it has become a dominant force in the Master League, being able to easily conquer the many Steel-type Pokemon that usually give players issues. Against metagame staples like Dialga, Zacian, and Metagross, Groudon almost always comes out on top.

