The best moveset for Kyurem in Pokemon GO

Kyurem, the third legendary dragon from the Unova region, will be taking over as the Tier 5 Raid boss in Pokemon GO.

Just like in the main series, Kyurem is a very strong Pokemon with a surprisingly large health stat. It gets 245 Stamina to go along with its 246 Attack, giving it both longevity and power. It certainly gets outclassed by other dragons in terms of DPS, but Kyurem will still be a valuable asset to bring to battle.

Which moves will help Kyurem deal with the most opposing Pokemon?

Kyurem has a very tempting move to use as a quick move in Steel Wing. As a Dragon-type and Ice-type, Kyurem has to fear Fairies as well as Rock-type Pokemon. Steel Wing can hit both for super effective.

This, however, really doesn’t solve either problem. Steel Wing does only 7 DPS in PvP, a damage output that would barely threaten Regirock, Togekiss or similar Pokemon.

That’s why the move of choice here would actually be Dragon Breath. This attack can be used in half of a second, which means it ends up doing 8 EPS and around 14 DPS, both of which outpace Steel Wing.

Kyurem gets access to powerfull attacks like Blizzard and Draco Meteor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For charge moves, Kyurem will need to run Dragon Claw for that all-important shield bait move. Since it only costs 35 energy, Kyurem will only need to hit 5 Dragon Breaths to have a Dragon Claw charged up. Dragon Claw also has enough damage output to threaten most opposing Pokemon.

Both of Kyurem’s other charge moves (Draco Meteor and Blizzard) have their merits. Blizzard hits key threats for super effective damage, whereas Draco Meteor simply annihilates everything.

Despite Draco Meteor’s power, though, Blizzard is actually the better move to run because of the matchups it gives Kyurem. With Blizzard, Kyurem can hit Togekiss, Trevenant and even Groudon for super effective damage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also, it helps that all the Pokemon that Draco Meteor hits super effectively (opposing dragons) also lose to Blizzard anyways.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider