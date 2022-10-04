Are Solgaleo and Lunala coming to Pokemon GO? Expected release date and more

Ever since the debut of Cosmog in Pokemon GO, mobile gamers have speculated about the arrival of its evolutions. In the traditional series, Cosmog evolves into Cosmoem before finally becoming either Solgaleo or Lunala.

Once the game's Season of Light began, there was no end to the speculation. Solgaleo and Lunala's inclusion got a little bit closer to reality thanks to a recent announcement by Niantic concerning the Evolving Stars event, which lasts from October 5-11, 2022.

The biggest reveal of this in-game festivity involves the arrival of Cosmoem, bringing Cosmog's family of evolutions one step closer to completion.

But when will Solgaleo and Lunala make their grand appearances in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO: Hints by Niantic indicate Solgaleo and Lunala's impending arrival

Cosmoem's arrival likely heralds the final evolutions of Cosmog arriving soon (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's Season of Light has focused heavily on the concept of the stars and cosmos, making Cosmog's inclusion a natural fit. Additionally, Niantic's blog post detailing the Evolving Stars event seems to point to Cosmog undergoing a "journey" throughout the season.

The post also stated that trainers will be able to encounter Cosmog more often in the future. It said:

"And don’t worry about evolving your only Cosmog—rumor has it that Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter additional Cosmog in the distant future."

Since the current season runs from September 1-December 1, 2022 and focuses heavily on Pokemon: Sun & Moon content, it's possible to make a few inferences about the debut of Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokemon GO.

Niantic has consistently pointed to Cosmog's focus being part of players' experience as they complete sequential Special Research releases. It only makes sense that Solgaleo and Lunala will appear way before the end of the season in early December. It's necessary for Cosmog's evolutionary experience to come full circle.

One of the largest hints of the two Legendary Pokemon releases also came from the Season of Light's trailer itself. Cosmog and Cosmoem's silhouettes were featured alongside the appearance of the sun and moon, a clear nod to what creatures would arrive afterwards.

Even more on the nose, Solgaleo and Lunala's in-game cries from the mainline series were played, pointing to their inclusion.

Niantic has been incredibly quiet about the mascot species for Sun and Moon, especially with regards to a concrete release date. However, with Pokemon GO's Season of Light ending in less than two months, time is running out for the developers to make their move.

With Cosmoem's inclusion this month and Halloween festivities arriving soon, all signs seemingly point to November being ideal for Solgaleo and Lunala.

When it comes to specific days during November, the release date window gets a little murkier for Pokemon GO projections. Hopefully, by the end of October, Niantic will finally enlighten their fanbase as to when the Sun and Moon mascots will make their grand appearance.

Trainers around the world have waited patiently, and it's time for the mobile developers to deliver.

