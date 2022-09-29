How to catch Cosmog in Pokemon GO

With news of the new Evolving Stars event for Pokemon GO on the near horizon, many returning and new players who may have missed out on their chance to catch Cosmog are wondering if they will ever be able to do so.

For fans who are experienced with the Pokemon franchise, Cosmog's importance in its game of origin contributes heavily to its modern-day value. Being one of the few legendary pocket monsters capable of evolving, Cosmog is truly a unique case in Niantic's mobile experience compared to the rest of the cast.

However, the process of getting a Cosmog in Pokemon GO may be a bit more convoluted than players are accustomed to. If trainers lack the specific quest that rewards them an encounter with the Legendary Pokemon, they may not be able to find a Cosmog for a very long time.

Players will need access to a limited-time special research quest to get Cosmog in Pokemon GO

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Evolving Stars event has been fully revealed. Runs October 5th 10:00 local time to October 11th 20:00 local time. Introduces Cosmoem into the game.Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Evolving Stars event has been fully revealed. Runs October 5th 10:00 local time to October 11th 20:00 local time. Introduces Cosmoem into the game. Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/nW9pv7ykXJ

The only way players can still obtain Cosmog is if they still have access to the limited-time special research quest, "A Cosmic Companion." New players (or those who took a short break from Pokemon GO during the start of September) may have missed out on obtaining this special quest line when it debuted.

However, for those who have the quest and may not have finished it entirely, there is still hope. Completing the first step of the quest gives players the opportunity to get their hands on this rare Pokemon. The only difficult part of the quest will be the step that requires players to capture 15 Psychic-types.

Psychic-type Pokemon can be some of the hardest for trainers to get their hands on. Luckily, with the Evolving Stars event on the near horizon, players will be able to find this elusive type of creature more often.

Thankfully, players only need to complete the first stage of the quest to acquire Cosmog in Pokemon GO. However, fully completing the quest grants trainers 25 free Cosmog candies, which is the exact amount needed to evolve it into Cosmoem when the Evolving Stars event begins.

For players who missed out on this special research event, there is sadly no other option to acquire a Cosmog at the moment. However, Niantic did state in the official event post for Evolving Stars that there would be a way to catch multiple Cosmog at a later date. This could hint at its appearance as a potential One-Star Raid Boss.

While it is unfortunate that Cosmog is not available to catch in the wild, this does not mean players will never see this creature again in Pokemon GO. Since light is the theme of the current season, there may be future Raid Battles where players can compete for a chance to add one of its evolutions to their collection.

Those who still need to add Cosmog to their collection will need to wait until the Evolving Stars event. This event will hit live servers on October 5 and will be active until October 11.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far