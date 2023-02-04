10 best Electric-type pocket monsters in Pokemon GO, ranked (February 2023)

Pokemon GO has become one of the most popular augmented reality games since its release. The game has captured millions of hearts by featuring a vast array of pocket monsters, each with unique abilities and attributes. One of the most popular types of Pokemon is Electric-types which has its fair share of legendaries.

Electric-type monsters are known for their speed, agility, and electric power, making them highly sought after in Pokemon GO. Trainers appreciate Electric fighters' unique skills and abilities, ranging from legendaries like Zapdos to fan-favorite mascots like Pikachu.

There are mega options like Mega Manectric and Mega Ampharos, giving more coverage for the electric-type's versatility. Below are our top pics for this particular type of Pocket Monster in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 best Electric-type Pokemon to capture in Pokemon GO

10) Alolan Golem

Alolan Golem is a powerful electric-type with an amazing moveset in the game (Image via Niantic)

Originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1), the Rock and Electric-type Alolan Golem has a maximum Combat Power of 3334. Alolan Golem's Pokemon GO stats of 211 Attack, 198 Defense, and 190 Stamina make it a formidable opponent.

Its best in-game moveset features a combination of Rollout and Wild Charge (12.99 DPS). Vulnerable to Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water-type moves, it is boosted by partly cloudy and rainy weather and can easily resist a long list of Flying, Electric, Fire, Normal, and Poison-type attacks.

9) Electivire

Originally from the Sinnoh region (Gen 4), Electivire is a solo electric-type monster in Pokemon GO. The Pocket Monster demonstrates a maximum CP of 4570 in the game. It is weak against Ground-type attacks but can easily resist Flying, Steel, and Electric-type moves.

The best moveset for this fighter is a combination of Low Kick and Wild Charge (14.50 DPS). Boosted by rainy weather, Electivire's stats include 249 Attack, 163 Defense, and 181 Stamina. With such bulk-attack-focused stats, it will shine as one of the top Electric spots on your battle roster.

8) Vikavolt

The dual Bug and Electric-type Pokemon Vikavolt originates from the Alola region (Gen 7). Only weak to Fire and Rock-type moves, it has a maximum Combat Power of 3524, with its best moveset being a combination of Bug Bite and Discharge (13.68 DPS).

With Pokemon GO stats of 254 Attack, 158 Defense, 184 Stamina, and resistance against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Steel-type moves, this fighter's great stats make it one of the best Electric-type attackers on the platform.

7) Luxray

Luxray is an attack-oriented electric-type pocket monster in the game. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4), Luxray is a solo Electric-type monster with a maximum CP of 3265. Vulnerable to only Ground-type moves, it is resistant to Flying, Steel, and Electric-type moves in the game.

Luxray's most effective moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Spark and Wild Charge (13.63 DPS). Boosted by rainy weather, the Pocket Monster boasts stats of 232 Attack, 156 Defense, and 190 Stamina. The attack is well-known for its amazing performances in battles.

6) Magnezone

Magnezone is a dual Electric and Steel-type Pokemon originally from the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). With a maximum CP of 3623, it has 238 Attack, 205 Defense, and 172 Stamina stats in Pokemon GO. Boosted by rainy and snowy weather, the best moveset for this monster is a combination of Spark and Wild Charge (13.95 DPS).

Vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type moves in Pokemon GO, Magnezone has a long list of resistances: Flying, Poison, Steel, Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, and Rock-type movesets, and will perform well against these types.

5) Raikou

The legendary Electric-type Pocket Monster Raikou is an addition from the Johto region (Gen 2). With a maximum CP of 3902, it has decent Pokemon GO stats of 241 Attack, 195 Defense, and 207 Stamina.

It is resistant to Electric, Flying, and Steel-type moves but only has one weakness, i.e., Ground-type attacks. Raikou is boosted by rainy weather, and its best moveset is a combination of Thunder Shock and Wild Charge (14.51 DPS).

4) Zapdos

Zapdos is a legendary electric-type monster with a powerful moveset. (Image via Niantic)

Originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1), Zapdos is a legendary dual Electric and Flying-type fighter. Boosted by rainy and windy weather, it has a maximum CP of 2987, with Pokemon GO stats of 253 Attack, 185 Defense, and 207 Stamina, which can quickly go against most of the powerhouses in the game.

Zapdos's best moveset combines Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt (14.09 DPS). While it is weak to Ice and Rock-type moves, it also has a list of resistances: Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type attacks.

3) Thundurus (Therian)

Therian forme Thundurus is an attack-centered pocket monster in the game (Image via Niantic)

Originally from the Unova region (Gen 5), Therian forme Thundurus is a legendary dual Flying and Electric-type fighter with a maximum CP of 4137. Boosted by rainy and windy weather, its Pokemon GO stats are 295 Attack, 161 Defense, and 188 Stamina.

Thundurus's attack-centric stats spread goes well with its powerful moves. The Pocket Monster's best moveset combines Bite and Thunderbolt (16.20 DPS). It resists a long list of Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type moves but is vulnerable against only two types of moves in Pokemon GO: Ice and Rock-type attacks.

2) Xurkitree

The (Gen 7) Alola region's Xurkitree is a legendary Electric-type Pocket Monster with a maximum CP of 4451. Its stats of 330 Attack, 144 Defense, and 195 Stamina display its potential as a fantastic attacker.

Boosted by rainy weather, Xurkitree's best moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Thunder Shock and Discharge (17.85 DPS). Weak to only Ground-type attacks, it can easily resist Electric, Flying, and Steel-type moves in the game.

1) Zekrom

Zekrom is a legendary dual Dragon and Electric-type Pocket Monster with a maximum CP of 4565. Boosted by fog and sunny weather, it was initially found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). This Pokemon's best moveset to offer is a combination of Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt (17.95 DPS).

With Pokemon GO stats of 275 Attack, 211 Defense, and 205 Stamina, it has a bunch of weaknesses; Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type moves. The Pocket Monster can easily resist Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel, and Water-type attacks in the game and is also considered one of the best fighters in the franchise.

