The best moveset for Vikavolt in Pokemon GO

New catchable creatures will be joining Pokemon GO's ever-expanding roster in the ongoing Bug Out event. The event began on August 10, 2022, at 10 am local time and will end on August 16, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

The arrivals of Vikavolt, the Stag Beetle Pokemon, and Mega Scizor are the highlights of the Bug Out event. Players all over the world are jumping at the chance to catch these Pokemon.

Whenever a new Pokemon comes to Niantic's mobile game, competitive trainers race to explore its potential in battle.

Before players can utilize a Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Battle League, it would help to first know everything about it. For example, knowing a Pokemon's type can help players better analyze situations where they can and cannot use it.

Vikavolt has the potential to be one of the best Bug-types in Pokemon GO battles

Vikavolt is an Electric and Bug-type Pokemon. This is a typing that is rare to see but not solely exclusive to the Stag Beetle Pokemon.

This typing leaves Vikavolt with two weaknesses: Fire and Rock. The Pokemon is resistant to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Steel-type moves.

Vikavolt's stat spread leans heavily on the offensive side. While this is balanced out with its relatively low speed in the main series, the absence of the stat in Pokemon GO drastically improves the Pokemon's potential in the game.

Vikavolt boasts an attack stat of 254, a defense stat of 158, and a stamina stat of 184, making it a great glass cannon.

In terms of potential movesets, Vikavolt has a surprising amount of options for both same-type power attacks as well as coverage options. This goes for both its fast attack and charged attack slots. This leaves players with a lot of room for experimentation.

Vikavolt has Ground-type coverage when it uses Mud-Slap as a fast attack. This move is great for its additional coverage. It also acts as a counter to the Fire and Rock-type Pokemon that can give Vikavolt a hard time.

In terms of charged attack options for Vikavolt in Pokemon GO, Crunch is a decent option. However, while it is a great Dark-type attack, the move does very little to assist Vikavolt in terms of coverage against its weaknesses. It is a solid choice if players have the resources to invest in a second charged attack.

So where does this leave Vikavolt in Pokemon GO? Vikavolt has the potential to be one of the best Bug-types in Ultra League, thanks to its great defensive typing and glass cannon build.

For an offensive build, the combination of Bug Bite and Discharge is the best choice. For a defense-oriented build, players should use Mud-Slap and Discharge. Crunch should be taken as a second charge attack for offense, while X-Scissor should be picked for defense.

