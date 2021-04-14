Top 5 Pokemon that don't have undeserving stats

Many trainers determine what kind of Pokemon will join their team based on their stats and potential after being trained. That is how Pokemon battling has been and probably always will be.

Stats are an essential part of competition with these creatures, so trainers need to know which Pokemon has what stats.

There are a lot of Pokemon with stats they shouldn't have. There are also a lot of Pokemon without stats that they probably should have.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon that don't have stats they should

#5 - Golduck

Image via The Pokemon Company

Golduck is actually a pretty intimidating Pokemon. As one of the originals, it should be given much better stats. Especially since it is a fully evolved creature. Unfortunately, it was never given the Psychic-typing it should have received. Therefore, it's Special Attack, while its highest, is still rather low.

#4 - Decidueye

Image via The Pokemon Company

Decidueye has the same problem as Golduck. This fully evolved starter is lacking pretty hard. A 530 base stat totaly is nowhere near bad, but the way it is spread does Decidueye no favors. It is a Grass/Ghost-type with fairly similar Attack and Special Attack. It should definitely have one or the other heightened, because its Defense, Speed, and HP doesn't make up for it.

#3 - Talonflame

Image via The Pokemon Company

Talonflame is one of the more recent Pokemon to take the series by storm. Fans simply love it. It has a cool design and is really fun to use in battle. It has incredible Speed at 126, but everything else is kind of sad, honestly. It should definitely have a higher Attack stat to be able to deal speedy damage.

#2 - Wishiwashi

Image via The Pokemon Company

In its Solo Form, Wishiwashi just plain sucks. Its the School Form that makes it a juggernaut. Both sets of Attack and Defense rise greatly to either 130 or above. It actually loses 10 total Speed from its Solo Form, however. As a fish, it should just be fast. Or with multiple Pokemon basically combining to make this form, it should have a higher HP stat. Something has to give.

#1 - Vikavolt

Image via The Pokemon Company

Vikavolt definitely has one of the most surprising stats, or lack thereof. Its Pokedex entries inform that Vikavolt can zip around and perform crazy aerial acrobatics. It is said to be able to maintain high-speed flight. Its Speed stat is only 43, though. That is actually lower than its pre-evolution Grubbin. Vikavolt deserves that boosted Speed stat.