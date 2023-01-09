What is the best moveset for Zekrom in Pokemon GO? 

Set to begin on January 16, 2023, Pokemon GO's Twinkling Fantasy event will offer Zekrom as a 5-star raid boss. If defeated, trainers can capture it for their own use, and this Dragon/Electric-type Legendary Pokemon is well worth the effort.

With a sky-high maximum attack stat, Zekrom can be an offensive force in any battle it enters in Pokemon GO. It doesn't matter if it's fighting in PvE or PvP, the creature is capable and dangerous when utilized correctly.

With the right movesets in use, it can dominate offensively in many different situations. However, putting together the right set of moves for the job can be a little tricky, as what's required between PvE and PvP formats is somewhat different.

Fortunately, the top movesets for Zekrom aren't too difficult to achieve.

Top movesets for Zekrom to dominate Pokemon GO's PvE and PvP

Zekrom's high attack stat makes it a juggernaut on offense in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

For PvE purposes, trainers will want to stick to Zekrom's primary elemental types when compiling a moveset. This is because the moves benefit from STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus), which will give them extra damage as long as their user matches the moves' elemental types.

However, when it comes to PvP battles, Zekrom will benefit from a more varied moveset comprised of multiple elemental types to deal with different opponents. This includes those that can counter the said Pokemon itself in some circumstances.

Top movesets to use for Zekrom in Pokemon GO

PvE - Dragon Breath and Outrage. Alternatively, Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

- Dragon Breath and Outrage. Alternatively, Charge Beam and Wild Charge. PvP - Dragon Breath, Wild Charge, and Crunch. Alternatively, trainers can use Dragon Breath, Wild Charge, and Outrage.

With these movesets, Zekrom can dominate on offense in PvE with a STAB-heavy moveset or utilize plenty of variance in PvP. Since PvE activities like raids are more predictable, the creature can be relied upon as a counter whenever necessary when dealing with certain boss types.

Meanwhile, the PvP loadout allows Pokemon GO trainers to use Zekrom in a much more flexible role, as Crunch opens up additional avenues for the legendary dragon to deal with Ghost and Psychic-type foes.

With these movesets in place, Zekrom should be a powerful ally in Pokemon GO no matter which arena it finds itself in. However, there's one thing worth keeping in mind.

Specifically, any strategy in the game should be considered flexible by trainers. Even if it is considered one of the top options, players may want to stay flexible and switch things up if it doesn't work. Conversely, if certain moves are working well for Zekrom, players should keep using them if they feel better about them than the top options.

With Zekrom returning to Pokemon GO's raid rotation during the Twinkling Fantasy event, trainers will also want to be aware of the new move that it will obtain - Fusion Bolt. Players can acquire it by capturing the Pokemon during the event, and this attack may change up the meta somewhat depending on its effectiveness.

According to Niantic, Fusion Bolt will have 90 power in PvE battles and 140 in PvP, which may make it an intriguing Electric-type option compared to moves like Wild Charge if players prefer it.

