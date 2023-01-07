Pokemon GO Quilladin raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With Pokemon GO's first Community Day of 2023 just hours away, players are preparing for every facet of gameplay the event has to offer. One of the more overlooked features of the monthly event is the exclusive Four-Star Raids.

In 2022, as pandemic restrictions began to lighten up, Niantic redacted some of the changes they implemented to allow players to more easily play the game with social distancing. One of the changes that sparked uproar in the fanbase was halving the duration of Community Days. To compensate for this, trainers were given these Four-Star Raid Battles.

While these battles may sound harder than the Three-Star Raid Battles that Pokemon GO typically offers, they always host a middle-stage evolution rather than a full one. This makes them much easier than players expect.

So, what should players know about Quilladin, the Chespin Community Day Raid Boss?

Quilladin is a pure Grass-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for the Chespin Community Day in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The first thing to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before challenging it is its elemental typing. Quilladin is a pure Grass-type Pocket Monster known for its many weaknesses. The most potent of them are Fire and Poison. Bug-type attacks will also come in handy when preparing a team for this fight.

To complement its bulky appearance, Quilladin boasts a balanced stat spread, with its two highest being Defense and Stamina at 156 each. Its Attack stat does not sit far behind, standing at a decent 146. This is where its biggest weaknesses begin to shine through. It is still not a fully evolved Pokemon, making it much weaker than other Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO.

With this in mind, assembling a raid party for this fight is much easier. While players are more than welcome to bring terrors like Pheromosa or Reshiram, this is overkill. Some trainers may not even have access to such options. Thankfully, there are some good "budget" options for more casual players to consider.

More common picks like Chandelure, Charizard, and Blaziken are all great for those who may not have access to the best Legendary Pokemon in the game. Players in a big enough squad may even be able to get away with choices like Charmelon or Camerupt if that is all they have to come by.

For potential raid group sizes, trainers may want to group up in trios or even pairs depending on the creatures they have access to. For those who are new to the game and may not have the best possible options to fill their party with, it may be worth heading to online forums to find potential raid partners.

For an overview, Quilladin is a very weak Raid Boss but has the potential to roll through new players due to its bulk. Those with access to powerful Fire-type Pokemon should have no problem overcoming this fight.

After defeating Quilladin's Raid Battle, the area in which it was fought will begin spawning Chespin at an increased spawn rate.

