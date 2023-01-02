What is the best moveset for Reshiram in Pokemon GO? 

As part of the New Year festivities in Pokemon GO, Reshiram has appeared as a 5-star raid boss. This has led to many trainers acquiring the powerful Fire/Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon, and they'll undoubtedly want to use it in battle.

If trainers aim to use Reshiram in either PvP or PvE battles, they'll want to equip it with the best possible moves. The right moves can be the difference between a win and a loss for Reshiram's trainer, particularly in PvP fights where every point of damage is crucial. With the right moves and quality IV stats, Reshiram can be an incredibly effective offensive option in both PvP and PvE battles. This article will explore the best moveset for Reshiram in Pokemon GO.

Top Movesets for Reshiram in Pokemon GO

Reshiram can be effective in both PvE and PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Depending on whether a trainer wishes to use Reshiram for raids and Team GO Rocket battles or Pokemon GO's Battle League, they'll want to consider different movesets. This is due to PvE battles allowing trainers to pick Reshiram specifically as a counter to raid bosses and Team GO Rocket's shadow Pokemon. On the other hand, PvP teams are much more varied and difficult to predict. For PvP, Reshiram can use similar moves to those it has in PvE, but it will want some type variance to account for enemies belonging to different elements.

Top movesets for Reshiram in Pokemon GO:

PvP - Dragon Breath, Fusion Flare, and Draco Meteor

- Dragon Breath, Fusion Flare, and Draco Meteor PvE - Fire Fang, Fusion Flare. Alternatively: Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor.

The introduction of Fusion Flare for Reshiram during Pokemon GO's 2023 New Year event has substantially improved the legendary dragon's viability in battle. Fusion Flare is particularly great in PvE due to its staggering 140 base power, but it can still be effective in PvP as well, thanks to an impressive base power of 90. However, trainers gearing Reshiram up for PvE raids will want to stick to either Dragon or Fire-type moves since they'll only be dealing with one opponent at a time.

When it comes to PvP, it's best for trainers to utilize both Fire and Dragon-type moves to improve Reshiram's type coverage against multiple opponents. This keeps Reshiram from ending up in a poor type matchup in Pokemon GO's Battle League and gives it the ability to take on opponents like Ice-types that would normally counter it. While this can't account for every counter that can cause problems for Reshiram, it at least narrows things down and covers some of its weaknesses in the current meta.

The ultimate decision regarding what moves Reshiram uses is dependent on its trainer, but the options listed above should be excellent starting points that can allow the legendary dragon from Unova to deal excellent damage in any arena.

Results will vary, especially in PvP where the meta is constantly evolving, but trainers should be able to set themselves up for success with these attack-oriented Reshiram movesets. This is especially true if a Pokemon GO player can complement Reshiram with capable teammates.

