10 best Pokemon for PvP in Pokemon GO

Much like the main series' titles, going head-to-head against others is one of the staple activities in Pokemon GO. While trainers can always face off against other players on their friends list, they can also choose to up the ante in the online competitive Battle League for ranked points and all sorts of rewards.

Of course, with every online competitive game comes waves of differing metagames and team compositions. While this is a common occurrence in titles like League of Legends and Overwatch, few tend to consider how crucial this can be in the Pokemon franchise.

Given how different Pokemon GO's battle system is compared to other entries in the series, a lot of unexpected creatures can dominate its metagame. So which of the available contenders in the roster can be considered the best of the best?

Exploring Pokemon GO's 10 Best PvP battlers

10) Giratina

Giratina is one of the many Legendaries in Pokemon GO that is more dangerous in the mobile game than in the main series. In either of its forms, it is one of the most threatening creatures players can add to their team in Ultra and Master League. This is thanks to its massive bulk, great type combination of Ghost and Dragon, and its great attack stat.

With Mewtwo being the undisputed king of the Battle League, Giratina's Ghost-type moves are the only thing strong enough to counter it. However, the only creature that can counter it is another Giratina, which is a common occurrence as players approach higher ranks of the ladder.

9) Galarian Stunfisk

The king of the Great League, every player knows of arguably the best creature in the tier, Galarian Stunfisk. Due to its amazing stamina stat and great typing of Steel and Ground, this pick can easily outlast any weak or neutral type match-up that enemy trainers could throw at it.

Though a bit hard to come by these days, players should have no trouble using it effectively in battle once they have one. It is one of the easiest-to-use safe switches in Great League's metagame, which makes it a must-have in higher ranks of the tier.

8) Azumarill

Though entirely unplayable in higher leagues, Azumarill is another must-have for Great League. Its type combination of Water and Fairy and amazing bulk is the reason why Poison and Grass-types are seen so often. Not to mention the offensive coverage brought by its movepool is one of the best in the game.

7) Registeel

Funnily enough, despite Registeel being one of the worst Legendary Pokemon in the main series, it is one of the best in Pokemon GO.

Thanks to its excellent type of pure Steel, it is one of the best defensive checks that players can bring on their team. With access to Lock-On, it can outlast most other opponents while baiting out shields by spamming charged attacks.

6) Abomasnow

Abomasnow is another creature that is terrible in the main series' metagame but amazing in Pokemon GO. Having the Ice and Grass typing makes it the perfect counter for the Water and Dragon-types that dominate Great and Ultra League.

With Ultra League being closer to Abomasnow's maximum combat power limit, it performs much more optimally in that tier of play.

5) Zacian

Boasting a pure Fairy typing as well as access to all sorts of different elemental attacks, Zacian is the best offensive choice for players looking to take on the Master League.

Though it is very hard to come by these days, players who have already captured it from an earlier event have no doubt taken advantage of this pick's power.

4) Defense Deoxys

Another great choice for Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra League, Defense Deoxys is typically one of the first creatures players think of when they hear the term "metagame Psychic-type."

Having such a defensively built creature, along with a great offensive typing like Psychic, Defense Deoxys is great in long fights. However, it may not be as good of a switch-in as Registeel due to its more frail typing.

3) Dialga

Another great contender in Pokemon GO's Master League, Dialga is one of the best offensive and defensive picks thanks to its unique Steel and Dragon typing.

As such, it is a master at walling off brutal attacks while also being a great safe switch-in for such high tiers of play. However, it does have its fair share of bad matchups. Ground-types, for example, give it a hard time.

2) Jellicent

Another surprisingly good pick in Pokemon GO, Jellicent is one of the best Water-types that players can add to their team in Ultra League. It has a unique Ghost and Water typing, as well as a high stamina stat.

Thus, the Pokemon is capable of checking some of the more oppressive Steel-types while only getting beaten out by other Ghosts and Dark-types.

1) Mewtwo

As many experienced players will know, Mewtwo is by far the best creature in all of Pokemon GO. With a strong pure Psychic typing and coverage to hit almost every potential opponent for super-effective damage, it is one of the best offensive choices while also having the stamina and defense to be a reliable safe switch.

