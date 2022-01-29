Pokemon GO: Abomasnow's weaknesses and best counters to use

Abomansow may earn a high rank in the Ultra League for Pokemon GO, but every trainer should be capable of defeating it easily.

This snowy tree was first introduced in the snow-filled routes of Sinnoh, south of Snowpoint City. It was the first Ice/Grass-type ever at the time, and there hasn’t been another Ice/Grass-type since.

It’s this typing, though, that gives Abomasnow a huge weakness trainers can use to their advantage.

How can trainers defeat this Generation IV Pokemon?

Thanks to it being both Ice-type and Grass-type, Abomasnow is yet again another Pokemon with a quadruple weakness. Fire moves will be doing 256% damage to Abomasnow, and that’s precisely what trainers should be using to annihilate it.

Realistically, any Fire-type that deals a decent amount of DPS is all it takes to defeat Abomasnow. When it comes to teambuilding for the Ultra League, though, trainers will want Fire-types that help out their overall team.

Looking at the Ultra League meta, one stand-out Fire-type outperforms all the rest: Talonflame. This Generation VI bird can melt many opponents in GO Battle League while buffing its stats with Flame Charges and finishing them off with powerful Brave Birds.

Other than Talonflame, not too many Fire-types are seen in the Great League meta. Most trainers instead opt to use Steel-types (Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk), Grass-types (Trevenant, Meganium), or Water-types (Walrein, Swampert).

Talonflame is the premire Abomasnow counter in Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In fact, according to PvPoke, the next ranked Fire-type below Talonflame is Ho-oh, which is ranked down at 47. This is likely because trainers would have to bring a low CP Ho-oh to Ultra League. Otherwise, it would qualify for Master League play.

Ho-oh is still a great option to use against Abomasnow, though. It may not usually run a Fire-type charge move, but "Incinerate" should be enough to take a large portion of Abomasnow’s health. Brave Bird also does super-effective damage to Abomasnow anyways.

For any trainers who don’t have a Talonflame or Ho-oh on them, Steel-types also pick up easy wins against Abomasnow since Steel resists both Ice and Grass. There is also no shortage of Steel-types in Ultra League; trainers have Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk, Skarmory, and Steelix to choose from, among others.

