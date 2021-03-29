Top 5 Pokemon for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO

The Ultra League in Pokemon Go is the middle category of the Pokemon GO PvP scene, focusing on Pokemon whose combat power is less than 2,500.

With the introduction of XL candies and Pokemon being able to level to 50 at the end of 2020, the pool of Pokemon that can potentially compete for the top dog spot in each category of the game was greatly expanded.

This makes the top spots all the more contested and all the more impressive for those few Pokemon that manage to snag a place for themselves. This list specifically focuses on each Pokemon's overall performance, regardless of their role on the player's team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five best Pokemon for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO

#5 - Galarian Stunfisk (XL)

Galarian Stunfisk (Image via Niantic)

As disliked as Galarian Stunfisk is in its home region of Galar, the bear-trap Pokemon is equally as popular in Pokemon GO. Sporting some extreme resistances and a ton of bulk, Galarian Stunfisk can take as many hits as needed while charging up an Earthquake or Rock Slide.

It loses to a few other popular picks like Giratina (Altered) and Swampert, but this little poorly-colored Pokemon has managed to carve its place at the top of the Ultra League out for over a year, making it a solid choice for this list.

#4 - Abomasnow (Shadow, XL)

Abomasnow (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Abomasnow sports some very high stats for Ultra League, falling just below the category's stat cap. But the same can be said for most (if not all) of the Ultra League's top contenders. What sets Abomasnow apart is its access to some critical moves, as well as its crucial Ice-type coverage.

Weather Ball is a fantastic move and lets Abomoasnow counter many other popular Pokemon in the Ultra League like Giratina (Altered) and Meganium (XL). With its extra stats as an XL and additional damage as a Shadow Pokemon, Abomosnow can do some critical damage at a fairly fast pace.

The snowman Pokemin's biggest downfall is its Grass and Ice-typing, which causes it to take super-effective damage from far too many sources and should be something every Amomasnow user should be keenly aware of.

#3 - Talonflame (XL)

Talonflame (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Fire and Flying-type Talonflame is an incredibly dangerous Pokemon. It's a bit hard to start up with its best Quick move being from an Elite TM, but once Incinerate is safely locked onto the fiery bird, there's not much that many opponents can do.

Under the right circumstances, Talonflame can even overwhelm Pokemon (like Swampert) that should be the clear victors.

#2 - Cresselia

Cresselia (Iamge via Game Freak)

The rarely seen Cresselia is a dangerous threat in the Ultra League matchup. It has three different types of moves that are all viable for its Charge attack (though Grass Knot ranks the highest of the three), leaving opponents guessing just which variant of Cresselia they're matching up against.

Heck, with Moonblast as its chosen move, Cresselia can even match up against Pokemon its usually weak to, like Umbreon, Mandibuzz, and Giratina.

#1 - Registeel (XL)

Registeel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Steel-type titan Registeel has been a popular pick in the Ultra League for a good while now, even without XL candies. But now that Registeel has that bit of extra stat boost to push it up to the Ultra League's stat limit, it has started to prove its true dominance in the section.

With supreme bulk and a plethora of resistances, Registeel takes the attacks of most of the other high-tier Ultra League Pokemon in style. Cresselia, Abomoasnow, Articuno — none of them can make any headway against Registeel whatsoever.

And with crucial moves like Lock On (having Normal-typing and good stats) and a choice between Flash Cannon for Stab or Focus Blast for coverage, Registeel can dish out enough damage in a fight to KO the opponent long before it goes down.