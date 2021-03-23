Top 5 Flying Pokemon from Johto

There are many useful Pokemon that can be caught in the Johto region and some of the best are Flying-types.

Flying-type Pokemon have always been incredibly valuable to trainers for multiple reasons. In battle, they always have a birds-eye view of the opposing Pokemon, and they also allow a trainer to travel across the map via the move, Fly.

Keep in mind that this list considers and incorporates all Flying-type Pokemon that can be found within the Johto region. This includes Pokemon first introduced in Kanto because those species can also be caught by trainers in Johto.

There are certainly some Flying-types in this region that are better than others.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.

Top 5 Flying-type Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Pidgeot

Pidgeot (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pidgeot, a Generation I Pokemon, has certainly earned its place on this list of the top five Flying Pokemon in Johto.

Advertisement

The Normal/Flying-type is the final form of Pidgey, and it also has a Mega evolution form. Even Ash Ketchum used a Pidgeot for an extensive period of time in the Pokemon anime.

Pidgeot also has access to useful abilities Keen Eye and Tangled Feet. It has superb speed stats as well.

#4 - Skarmory

Skarmory (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The intimidating Steel/Flying type, Skarmory, earns spot #4 on the list. While it doesn't have any other known evolutions, its type combination gives it astounding advantages against different types of Pokemon.

The armored bird can take a hit and also fly at incredible speeds, making it a valuable member on any trainer's team.

#3 - Moltres

Moltres (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

The Legendary Pokemon Moltres is both a Fire and Flying-type. This deadly combination allows it to rain fire from above on its enemies.

Moltres' Pokedex entry makes it clear just how much power this Pocket Monster has within itself. It brings an early Spring to wintry lands it flies over.

#2 - Gyarados

Gyarados (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although its first evolution, Magikarp, is practically useless, Gyarados is such a strong Pokemon that it is worth any trainer's time to evolve their Magikarp into it.

Gyarados has high attack stats and a versatile movepool, making it extremely difficult to eliminate in battle.

The dual Water/Flying-type would make the top five list for all the Pokemon of these types available in the Johto region. It remains one of the most popular Pocket Monsters of all time and also has a Mega evolution.

#1 - Zapdos

Zapdos (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Flying Pokemon in Johto is by far the electrifying Zapdos. One of the three Legendary Birds of Kanto, Zapdos is obtainable in the wild in the Heart Gold and Soul Silver games.

Advertisement

Zapdos' fearsome attack stats and Legendary status make it an invaluable Pokemon for any trainer of the Johto region lucky enough to catch it.

Also Read: Top 5 Pokemon trained by Ash Ketchum