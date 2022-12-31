Pokemon GO Reshiram raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With the festive season ending soon, players everywhere are preparing for the next wave of events to come to Pokemon GO, the first of which is New Year 2023. This celebration will feature many costumed variants of creatures as well as new cosmetics to ring in the new year.

However, one of the many forms of gameplay some trainers may be looking forward to is Raid Bosses. With every new content rotation comes waves of powerful foes for trainers to test their mettle against. One of the most anticipated of them is the Five-Star Raid Boss, typically a Legendary Pokemon.

This time, the Raid Boss that Pokemon GO players can face off against is the Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region, Reshiram. However, some trainers may not know how to take out this boss.

Before players go into any challenge the game has to offer, they should do a bit of research to find out what they are getting into.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Reshiram is weak to Ground, Rock, and other Dragon-type attacks in Pokemon GO

Reshiram, as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to remember before challenging any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO is its typing. Reshiram is a Fire and Dragon-type Pokemon. This elemental combination works great for both offense and defense. It cancels out most of the standard Dragon-type weaknesses and replaces them with Ground and Rock.

In short, Reshiram is weak to Ground, Rock, and other Dragon-type attacks. This means that despite popular belief, it is not weak to Ice or Fairy-type attacks. These weaknesses make this fight even easier to prepare for, as powerful Ground and Rock-type Pokemon are much easier to come by than Fairy or Ice-type creatures.

Some of the best counters for this fight are Pokemon that can absorb an outstanding amount of damage while being able to deal it back tenfold. Other defensive Dragon-type creatures like Palkia may seem like good choices at first. However, they can quickly be outbursted by the boost in power Reshiram gets from its Raid Boss status.

Safe counter picks against Reshiram include Excadrill, Rhyperior, and Rampardos, which are some of Pokemon GO's most powerful Rock and Ground-type creatures. With enough of these picks, players should be able to breeze through this fight.

In terms of optimal team size, Reshiram is quite a bulky opponent. With this in mind, players should gather in teams of six or more to have the best chance of taking it down.

For those who may have trouble assembling this many trainers in one place, there are many online forums loaded with players looking for a raid group. However, using these methods would require a remote raid pass to execute.

With enough trainers and the right choices for counters, players should have no problem taking down Reshiram in Pokemon GO. Those dedicated enough to attempt multiple raids should be on the lookout for this creature's shiny variant, as it will be making an appearance.

