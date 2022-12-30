What is the best moveset for Kyurem in Pokemon GO? 

Kyurem is a Legendary Dragon/Ice-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO and has recently appeared as a raid boss. Plenty of trainers have acquired the mighty Unovan dragon for different purposes.

Kyurem can deal quality damage with various moves in the mobile title. However, it's best to equip it with the proper moveset for the combat it will be partaking in.

Depending on whether trainers are using Kyurem for PvE like raids or PvP like Pokemon GO's Battle League, there are different optimal movesets to consider.

If Pokemon GO players intend to utilize Kyurem in battle, they'll want to be as prepared as possible for any situation and ensure they can deal heavy damage.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Top PvE and PvP movesets for Kyurem in Pokemon GO

Kyurem isn't the best PvP or PvE fighter in Pokemon GO, but it can certainly do some damage (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Dragon/Ice-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, Kyurem is at its best when it uses moves that match its elemental typings. This is due to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that battlers receive when using moves that match their types. The damage is magnified, allowing moves to hit even harder and ramping up DPS for any Pokemon that takes advantage of STAB.

In Kyurem's case, using a moveset of both Dragon and Ice-type moves is highly beneficial.

Top PvE moveset for Kyurem

Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Top PvP moveset for Kyurem

Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Glaciate

While Kyurem has had powerful moves like Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Draco Meteor since its early days in Pokemon GO, the inclusion of Glaciate has raised its profile in the meta. The new move, introduced during December's Winter Holiday event, not only deals 160 base damage in PvE (and 60 base power in PvP) but also reduces the opponent's attack stat by one stage.

While trainers previously used Blizzard as Kyurem's secondary Charged Move, Glaciate has provided an improved alternative, thanks to its damage and stat reduction properties.

Players can tweak the movesets as they need to. However, the two listed above will ensure optimal DPS output that should scale depending on how high Kyurem's attack IV stats are.

Kyurem isn't exactly considered a top-tier pick in either of Pokemon GO's primary battle formats. However, it can still take care of business by masterfully hammering away at foes with its combined Dragon/Ice-type movesets.

In the original Pokemon titles, Kyurem possesses the ability to fuse its DNA with Reshiram and Zekrom to become White or Black Kyurem, respectively.

While these forms are yet to emerge in the mobile space, the powerful Legendary's appearance during the Winter Holiday event may hint at these forms' eventual inclusion. It's unclear how this will impact the PvE/PvP meta, but it should give Kyurem much more versatility in battle since these forms provide more moves to access.

For the time being, even if Kyurem isn't the best option for PvE/PvP, it can still perform well in a niche role, and trainers shouldn't rule out using it in certain circumstances.

