How to get Zekrom in Pokemon GO

Zekrom, the legendary Dragon from Pokemon White, is just about as dominant in Pokemon GO as it was in Generation V.

Zekrom has the unique 'typing' of Dragon and Electric, something it shares with only Mega Ampharos. Unfortunately, it can’t learn either of its signature moves (Fusion Bolt or Bolt Strike) in Pokemon GO just yet. Despite this setback, Zekrom still has superb stats and an elite movepool to go with it.

How can trainers catch this Generation V legendary Pokemon?

Being a legendary, Zekrom is going to be available through Tier 5 Raids. These Raids will always feature a legendary Pokemon, and only one will be in rotation each month (outside of special circumstances).

Unfortunately, Zekrom won’t be in the Tier 5 slot for the month of September. That honor was given to Lugia for a while, and now the Lake Trio from Sinnoh (Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit) will be taking over.

As of now, though, the October Raid bosses are still unknown. There is always a chance that Zekrom could be the Tier 5 Raid boss for that month. This might not be a safe bet, though, since the Season of Mischief is all about Psychic and Ghost Pokemon. October itself might be very Ghost-type heavy, so it’s reasonable to assume Pokemon like Giratina or Lunala will be the Tier 5 Raid boss.

The last time Zekrom was available through Raids was the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Raid Day. This event featured just about every legendary that had been released into the game at that point (so no Zamazenta or Zacian), including Zekrom. Hopefully, trainers were able to get their hands on this legendary dragon at that point.

How good is Zekrom in Pokemon GO?

Zekrom joined Reshiram and Kyurem as the Generation V legendary trio (Image via Niantic)

Generation V fans will definitely be on the lookout for Zekrom for nostalgia, but any trainers looking to rank in Master League can definitely use this Pokemon. None of Zekrom’s stats are below 200. It has 275 Attack and enough bulk to live several hits.

The best part about Zekrom’s toolkit, though, is its movepool. It learns both Wild Charge and Outrage two of the best moves in the game. Not only do they hit hard, but Zekrom only needs half of the energy bar to use them. It doesn’t take long for Zekrom to start rolling out huge damage.

