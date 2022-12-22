Pokemon GO Kyurem raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's upcoming Winter Holiday Part 2 event will be arriving with some Unovan flair, as the Dragon/Ice-type Pokemon Kyurem will appear as a 5-star Raid Boss. Given its remarkable power, trainers will likely be lining up to battle and capture the Boundary Pokemon when the Winter Holiday event's second part begins on December 23, 2022.
While most Dragon-types are fearsome in Pokemon GO, Kyurem is a rather unique Dragon-type Pokemon due to the fact that it's an Ice-type as well. This protects it from a common weakness of Dragon-types, although it receives additional weaknesses as a result. Trainers will want to take advantage of these weak points to topple Kyurem as a Raid Boss and potentially capture it.
Fortunately, Pokemon GO trainers will have plenty of options to counter Kyurem, even with its significantly boosted CP.
Top Move and Pokemon counters to Kyurem in Pokemon GO
In its standard form, Kyurem is weak to Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves in Pokemon GO. Such a wide array of elemental type weaknesses means that trainers should have a sizable selection of moves and Pokemon to deal super effective damage to Kyurem.
Being a 5-star Raid Boss, trainers will need all the stopping power they can get in order to take down this powerful dual-type.
Top Pokemon counters to Kyurem
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Latios
- Mega Latias
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Aggron
- Mega Scizor
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Altaria
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Steelix
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Banette (with Dazzling Gleam)
- Mega Pidgeot (with Steel Wing)
- Terrakion
- Keldeo
- Metagross
- Zacian
- Lucario
- Rayquaza
- Dialga
- Salamence
- Palkia
- Zekrom
- Reshiram
- Conkeldurr
- Garchomp
- Rampardos
- Rhyperior
Top Move Counters to Kyurem
- Counter
- Dragon Breath
- Rock Throw
- Double Kick
- Iron Tail
- Bullet Punch
- Low Kick
- Metal Claw
- Dragon Tail
- Smack Down
- Steel Wing
- Focus Blast
- Dragon Claw
- Outrage
- Rock Slide
- Heavy Slam
- Iron Head
- Sacred Sword
- Meteor Smash
- Dazzling Gleam
- Dragon Pulse
- Play Rough
- Aura Sphere
- Draco Meteor
- Rock Slide
- Rock Wrecker
When utilizing these specific counters to Kyurem in Pokemon GO, there's something very important to note. Specifically, if trainers plan on using Dragon-type counters like Mega Latios/Latias, Mega Charizard X/Y, or similar creatures, they'll be doing so with a fair amount of risk.
While these Pokemon can deal super effective damage to Kyurem, its status as both a Dragon and Ice-type means that it can deal super effective damage right back at most Dragon-type counters.
Regardless, with the right counters in place and fellow trainers utilizing the same strategy, Kyurem will fall like many other 5-star Raid Bosses in the popular mobile title. With the Legendary Pokemon defeated, trainers will receive plenty of rewards and an opportunity to capture Kyurem in the post-raid encounter.
While it won't be easy to pull off given Kyurem's low catch rate percentage, with enough berries and Premier Balls, players can add the mighty Unovan Pocket Monster to their collection as well as to their future battle teams.