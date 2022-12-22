Pokemon GO Kyurem raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's upcoming Winter Holiday Part 2 event will be arriving with some Unovan flair, as the Dragon/Ice-type Pokemon Kyurem will appear as a 5-star Raid Boss. Given its remarkable power, trainers will likely be lining up to battle and capture the Boundary Pokemon when the Winter Holiday event's second part begins on December 23, 2022.

While most Dragon-types are fearsome in Pokemon GO, Kyurem is a rather unique Dragon-type Pokemon due to the fact that it's an Ice-type as well. This protects it from a common weakness of Dragon-types, although it receives additional weaknesses as a result. Trainers will want to take advantage of these weak points to topple Kyurem as a Raid Boss and potentially capture it.

Fortunately, Pokemon GO trainers will have plenty of options to counter Kyurem, even with its significantly boosted CP.

Top Move and Pokemon counters to Kyurem in Pokemon GO

The new arrival Keldeo makes for an excellent counter to Kyurem in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

In its standard form, Kyurem is weak to Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves in Pokemon GO. Such a wide array of elemental type weaknesses means that trainers should have a sizable selection of moves and Pokemon to deal super effective damage to Kyurem.

Being a 5-star Raid Boss, trainers will need all the stopping power they can get in order to take down this powerful dual-type.

Top Pokemon counters to Kyurem

Mega Blaziken

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Lopunny

Mega Aggron

Mega Scizor

Mega Charizard X

Mega Altaria

Mega Ampharos

Mega Steelix

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Banette (with Dazzling Gleam)

Mega Pidgeot (with Steel Wing)

Terrakion

Keldeo

Metagross

Zacian

Lucario

Rayquaza

Dialga

Salamence

Palkia

Zekrom

Reshiram

Conkeldurr

Garchomp

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Top Move Counters to Kyurem

Counter

Dragon Breath

Rock Throw

Double Kick

Iron Tail

Bullet Punch

Low Kick

Metal Claw

Dragon Tail

Smack Down

Steel Wing

Focus Blast

Dragon Claw

Outrage

Rock Slide

Heavy Slam

Iron Head

Sacred Sword

Meteor Smash

Dazzling Gleam

Dragon Pulse

Play Rough

Aura Sphere

Draco Meteor

Rock Slide

Rock Wrecker

When utilizing these specific counters to Kyurem in Pokemon GO, there's something very important to note. Specifically, if trainers plan on using Dragon-type counters like Mega Latios/Latias, Mega Charizard X/Y, or similar creatures, they'll be doing so with a fair amount of risk.

While these Pokemon can deal super effective damage to Kyurem, its status as both a Dragon and Ice-type means that it can deal super effective damage right back at most Dragon-type counters.

Regardless, with the right counters in place and fellow trainers utilizing the same strategy, Kyurem will fall like many other 5-star Raid Bosses in the popular mobile title. With the Legendary Pokemon defeated, trainers will receive plenty of rewards and an opportunity to capture Kyurem in the post-raid encounter.

While it won't be easy to pull off given Kyurem's low catch rate percentage, with enough berries and Premier Balls, players can add the mighty Unovan Pocket Monster to their collection as well as to their future battle teams.

Poll : 0 votes